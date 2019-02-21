Horoscope Today, February 21, 2019: Scorpio, Sagittarius, Gemini, Cancer, Aries — check astrology prediction

I am often asked questions about astrology and diet. The truth is that it is difficult to generalise, and I tend to believe that we each have to work out what is best for us as individuals. I did once write a book on astrology and cooking, though, but it was all about pleasure rather than good health!

Advertising

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Do your best to ferret out certain fundamental truths, no matter how unpalatable. Friends and colleagues will thank and respect you for your honesty and candour. Financial issues will loom and you may feel pressurised into taking a snap decision: make it a wise one.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

People who think they can get the better of you will only make you even more determined to safeguard your financial security by implementing whatever changes you think are necessary. Don’t let anyone put you off your stride, because they may just be envious of you!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There does seem to be a great deal of secrecy around. Just why this should be so is not clear, but perhaps you are just not prepared to come clean about certain hopes or fears. You are perfectly entitled to keep yourself to yourself, and nobody has any right to know your private thoughts.

Advertising

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It may be virtually impossible for you to remain dispassionate these days, but please try to realise that other people do have points of view which are as valid as yours, if not more so. A little humility will temper your intense Cancerian ambition.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Please ensure that loved ones know how devoted you are because otherwise they may have just cause for complaint. This is no time to play silly emotional games. Travel stars are looking bright once again, and you might be heading for an unexpected adventure.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The week opened with a financial glitch, hopefully a small one, looming on the horizon. You will know now whether the storm clouds are likely to burst, or if they’re going to disappear almost unnoticed. If at all possible, seek the best expert advice that’s going.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your stars are challenging you to exercise your imagination and follow a hunch, emphasising concerns relating to your personal security. Be very wary of all seductive financial offers. These are likely to be other than they seem, and could cause complications.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Avoid new agreements unless you have determined others’ ability to keep their part of the bargain. Once you’ve established the chances of co-operation, you can decide whether you need to abandon a major responsibility – or take it on and make it your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Somewhere along the line you seem to have made an unwise investment or been carried away by an emotional impulse. There may be no other way to rectify mistakes but by a great deal of persistent effort – and with extra assistance from a loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Just as long as you remember that you are being seduced into spending more than you can afford, little should go wrong. If there are purchases to be made, temper your need for necessities with an appreciation of luxury: it’s about time you pampered yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Mars and Venus form an ideal and optimistic combination. What can we say except that you have seldom been so strongly placed to succeed? You are combining classic Aquarian charm with years of determination and skill, and hopefully partners will rally round and cheer you on.

Advertising

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

As you know only too well, you are currently somewhat over-committed. This is the legacy of long-term planetary alignments in sociable sectors of your solar chart. The astrological aspects which show you taking on more than you can cope with also give you the means to unload a few burdens.