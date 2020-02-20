Horoscope Today, February 20, 2020: Capricorn, Taurus, Libra, Virgo, Scorpio, Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius and other signs Horoscope Today, February 20, 2020: Capricorn, Taurus, Libra, Virgo, Scorpio, Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: It’s a pleasant social day, but the new element introduced into your chart today talks about work. In fact, talking is just what you should be doing now, so learn your lines: you should be word perfect! The last thing you want to do is leave somebody in the dark.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: It’s a businesslike day, so don’t waste your time. Mercury is now your most helpful planet, and that’s an excellent indication for those who have been having difficulties with children. But, then again, it’s also a useful moment for everyone who is young at heart.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: The important celestial events this week occur one at a time, so you should be able to cope! Today’s significant planets bring the chance for improvements in family relationships and domestic conditions. But they could also bring rising costs in their wake!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

cancer: A very important financial phase is now coming to an end – almost. One last factor remains in play, encouraging you to forge personal connections. Also, a romantic offer may now be back on the table. Should you accept? Well, perhaps – but keep an escape route open.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: You’re approaching a prosperous and playful phase, and that should be some consolation for the pressure you’ve been under. Better still, an emotional wound will soon be healed – and not before time, you might say. An employer needs special treatment, by the way, perhaps with a little well-timed flattery.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: Your current planetary alignments are fortunate, yet they do require a great deal of common sense. Stick to tried and trusted methods, Virgo. In the meantime, let a partner take the strain, for that’s the price of responsibility. Also, it could do them good to learn a valuable lesson.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: You might think you’re almost at journey’s end, but there’s still some way to go. Over the coming months you will begin to discover just what is making a partner tick. What you find out will benefit your work, family relationships and romantic hopes. You couldn’t want more than that!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: What you do is much more important than what happens to you. Only when you are absolutely sure of who you are and where you’re going will your social life improve. The happy news is that this welcome state of affairs is now only around the corner. Can you wait? Well, you might have to!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: Discretion is essential. The problem is that if you tell people things they’re not ready to hear, you may create one or two misunderstandings. A financial matter will be postponed until next week, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t get on and prepare your ground now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: You have really done rather well, and I think you deserve some recognition for this. Over the coming weeks you will be able to dust down old ambitions and add new successes to existing achievements. Partners will admire your persistence and – at last – back you to the hilt.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: You’ll start thinking about what you can do to increase your earnings. There’s no requirement to do anything, now, so take just as long as you need to consider the issues. A favourite relation needs your backing, by the way, but you have to be fair and even-handed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: If you can think back to the changes which took place in recent months, you are now about to experience more of the same. The time-span is large, taking you over the next few months, so don’t hurry. On the other hand, keep a sharp eye on passing professional opportunities.

