Horoscope February 2, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s a reasonably emotional day when all is said and done, and you may discover rare strains of sentimentality deep in your astrological psyche. Put family members first, and let friends and colleagues wait their turn. What you need is order, where once there was chaos!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You should not expect to get your way over a professional matter. If you do succeed, all well and good, but otherwise you should be patient and accept that for any ambition to be fulfilled, the time must be right. There’s little to be gained from fighting battles you can’t win – and a great deal to be lost.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may be inclined to distance yourself from certain events in your past, and in the future you might concentrate more on schemes designed to broaden your horizons. The crucial factor, though, is how much you can really afford. The first step, then, is to count your cash.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There will definitely be a few emotional ups and downs today, and even the occasional misunderstanding, most likely around midday. Stay on your toes and keep an eye on the beneficial long-term pattern. And don’t get too upset by people who pick up the wrong end of the stick.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There could be a mystery to solve, perhaps a lost possession or mislaid instructions. There could even be an element of farce if other people fail to keep appointments or just generally miss the point! The best advice? Probably to hang on to your sense of humour.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Once in a while you are given a moment to pause, to come up for air and take your bearings. This must be one such time, and if you can possibly work out exactly who is doing what, you’ll get a very much better notion of your own future role- and a good thing, too!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Events which take place now could make you less inclined to count the cost of a relationship which may have lost its glitter. In other words, be thankful for what you have, and don’t expect people to be things they’re not! Sometimes happiness flows from appreciating what you’ve got.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There are no simple solutions. However, you can ensure that others take you at your word, and give you the necessary backing. The emotional situation at the moment could be rather fraught if you fail to notice that partners require ten times the normal dose of affection.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You have learnt many harsh lessons in the past, but now you must take on the hardest of all – to trust other people. Fortunately, the emotional issues seem to be slight, so only practical problems need to be faced. Partners will appreciate a businesslike approach.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your chart is like a maze, and it’s all a question of finding your way to the heart of the matter. For reasons best known to yourself, you appear to be caught between two emotional choices. These seem to relate to family members rather than friends or lovers, and the solutions are right under your nose!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

An opportunity which materialises some time over the next few weeks could enable you to make a completely fresh start. The absolutely vital point now is to talk about all your plans, even at the risk of being thought silly. If partners don’t understand you, that’s their problem!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are in a creative mood, and both at work and at home you should find ways to enjoy even the dullest activities. If new purchases or investments are under scrutiny, keep talking and check the facts. You’ll be in a much stronger position if you actually know what’s going on.