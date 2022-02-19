Horoscope Today, February 19, 2022: Cancer, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

As time passes, new contacts and associations will be reassuring you that home and family affairs are on the right path. Hopefully a recent dispute with a relative should now be resolved, or at least within sight of resolution. One last push should do it.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You have now entered an exciting phase at home, but it’s one which could also be described as demanding and challenging. However, it is not clear yet whether the focus will be on personal relationships or repairs and decoration. Trouble is, you just can’t decide!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

As a new astrological cycle begins, why not hold back and let the dust settle before pressing ahead with financial enterprises. It may be that recent personnel changes have resulted in a changed situation, one which may be more to your liking.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your planets are hitting a vigorous note. This has been a strange period for many Cancerians. Some of you have come through unscathed but others are now in need of all the love and affection you can get in order to restore your battered morale.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Let me temper your confidence and enthusiasm with a long-term consideration: in about three weeks you will enter a period of domestic or family change. Therefore, why don’t you use your present position to lay foundations for the future? Use your grey matter – and think ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Be positive. And if you can’t be positive at least don’t be gloomy! It is fortunate that irrational fears will no longer hold you back, but there is no reason why you should allow them to succeed. You have far too much to gain from pressing forward to be put off, now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Happily, continuing positive patterns coming from the Sun, Venus, Mercury and Saturn should deal with your lingering insecurities and give you the nerve to deal with people whose actions have, perhaps unwittingly, undermined your self-confidence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Mars, your tough planetary ruler, is now doing its very best. For the first time it may be possible to gauge and predict the future progress of your ambitions, at least over the next three weeks. I’d say it’s about another seven weeks before you’re completely in the clear, though.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Energetic Mars is reinforcing your adventurous instincts and this is indeed a suitable time for a holiday, other commitments permitting! Intriguing travel influences continue for many weeks, so take your time. And, if you are held back by work and family commitments, try to make them as enjoyable as you can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’ll be in fighting form and the battle over the latest financial or business matters may have only just begun. Yet please do not set up aunt-sallies where no problem existed, or fight imaginary and time-consuming battles. In other words, please stick to the facts!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Now that passionate Mars’ deepening relationship to your sign is taking hold, you are beginning to see that this is a time of excitement and energy. Many astrologers say that periods such as this are the most creative and fulfilling. It’s certainly potentially prosperous.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

If we look ahead a little way, we can get a better fix on where you’re at now. And, since the Sun is approaching a series of beneficial conjunctions, a great period of domestic improvement is soon to begin. First, though, you must ask yourself whether you are now in a position to make the most of your opportunities.