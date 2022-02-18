Horoscope Today, February 18, 2022: Cancer, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Anyone born under the sign of Aries tends to be portrayed as rather arrogant and self-interested. Yet now that Venus’ difficult aspects are in the past, you may be the first to move towards reconciliation at home. If extra spending can ease the way, so be it.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

No matter how anxious you may be after recent developments, you must give other people the chance to have their say. Do not attempt to bulldoze reluctant partners into a misguided agreement. If you do, I think it could be you who changes your mind first.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Because the belligerent planet Mars is triggering a communicative region of your chart, you will have no choice but to come clean and put your arguments forward with commitment and determination. But, once you’ve won the day, you have to show you can come up with the goods.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may try to forget the past, but with a memory like yours it’s not that easy! You must speedily bring a period of confrontation to a final full stop and look for ways to reinstate a particular person into the fold. You may now hope that an emotional relationship is about to blossom.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

That fiery planet Mars is exerting a potent influence on your affairs, inaugurating a period of steadily mounting excitement. You must take risks if need be, but paradoxically only once you’re sure of the outcome. Plus, take nothing for granted, however easy your path may seem.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There are sound astrological reasons why you should not be unduly disturbed by tendencies which in normal circumstances would be very worrying. Yet do take notice of unconscious desires which have until now been suppressed. If you’re fed up with delays, then hang on; there’s only another couple of weeks to go.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It may now become apparent that colleagues are in a position to compromise, which should come as a relief. Shift your energy to other areas, in particular towards a determined broadening of your objectives. There’s something just over the horizon, and you’re going to enjoy it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Like many people, you are going to have to re-orientate your opinions and attitudes if you are to keep up with the times. You should now cut out the waffle and fix your sights on an immediate professional goal. You might also want to rearrange a stalled social venture.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

At your best, putting others’ needs first comes naturally to you. At your worst, you take people for a ride without offering anything in return. Please do try and find a middle way between these extremes. Especially, and this is important, at work: the last thing you want to do now is make rash promises you can’t keep.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Although you have come to a position where you prefer to face situations head- on, it may no longer be necessary to do so. Opposition may now vanish like a desert mirage, to be replaced by a surprisingly friendly atmosphere. If travel plans are coming unstuck, don’t panic – just keep them on hold.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Put your thoughts and ideas into action through a creative and artistic approach. In other words, bring your own individual, unique talents to bear on questions that have so far been characterised by routine and boredom. And once you have made the grade, you’ll receive the praise you deserve.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The explanation for a number of professional developments may not be explained until tomorrow. After an unprecedented series of emotional outbursts, romantic liaisons should have settled down. From now on, you have to be clearer with partners about what you really want.