Horoscope Today, February 18, 2020: Aries, Capricorn, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Leo, Pisces, Virgo and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: A partner seems to have stolen your thunder. Perhaps they’re playing the game by your rules, neutralising your normal defences. Your next move should be to go on a charm-offensive. After all, if other people like you, they’re less likely to block your way. That stands to reason, doesn’t it?

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Is there any break from hard work? Well, actually, no there isn’t! I hope you don’t mind, because if you’re honest you’ll see that all current chores were taken on voluntarily at one time or another. And if you don’t like it then it’s a lesson to you to say ‘no’ in future.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: In spite of life’s little ups and downs, today’s background patterns convey a sense of relief and an ability to relax. Artistic and creative Geminians should now begin to get ready to enjoy themselves! Remember what they say – all work and no play makes you very dull indeed.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Domestic chores and family relationships beckon. Please don’t imagine that other people are going to do what they’re told. You may find consolation in the fact that they will soon be proved wrong! Mind you, they might expect you to make it all right again!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Mercury, planet of communication, is teamed up with Jupiter, ruler of wisdom. What a splendid combination that is. Don’t ruin it by taking the world for granted. And, at work, listen to the experts – before it’s too late! Actually, there is fun to be had, so don’t pass on important invitations.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: Forget your daily chores. Forget the need to pay the bills. Forget all those difficult people. Today’s planetary patterns speak of wisdom and enlightenment, of love and passion, so look to your heart and prepare for the future – and pay top attention to family pressures.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: There’s a ninety percent chance of an amazing social invitation. But that’s not all, for there’s a ten percent chance that such an invitation will change your life for ever. So, don’t turn down any offer without careful consideration. Remember, the future is bright.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Have you ever fancied being the boss? Well, happily your stars are giving you a kick up the professional ladder. Even retired and leisured Scorpios are bound to feel the celestial benefits. Those of you pursuing romantic hopes, though, could find your costs increasing. Hopefully it will be worth it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There’s a very particular and special celestial formation today. What is so unique is that a wonderful planetary alignment, signifying great good fortune, comes and goes very quickly. The trouble is that other people may not be saying what they mean, so have your wits about you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Like all the other twelve signs your stars contain much that is fortunate, but luck itself will prove a very elusive quality. You are due to come into some money but, whether it’s a tiny amount, a medium quantity, or a huge pile, the stars won’t say. At least, not for now!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Pride comes before a fall, as they say. It’s one thing to take pleasure in your achievements, but please don’t make the very serious mistake of being smug! Make this a day for generosity in all things. And challenge partners who have failed to keep to their word.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You can rest on your laurels. You may also brag a little, especially if others have been too slow to recognise just what a lot of effort you have been putting in your relationships lately. You can’t make people do what you want – but you can try!

