Horoscope Today, February 17, 2022: Cancer, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your planets are on your side, although it constantly seems as if the opposite is true. Although the critical moment has now passed, I would say that you are still not out of the woods. People who are determinedly irrational and ill-tempered, are still capable of causing disruption.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

By nature, you are conservative and unwilling to change. This is what makes it difficult for you to decide between different options, each of which could lead to a massive improvement in your prosperity. Give it about another eight weeks and you’ll know the outcome.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Although everything now indicates that you are in a position to resolve a number of options and even to make a decisive move, other people still seem to be either unreliable or unprepared to co-operate. But, then, that’s a state of affairs you’re rapidly getting used to.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your world is one of frustration and discord on the one hand, deep satisfaction and fulfilment on the other. People in your circle fall into two camps; those who are inspiring you to new heights and those who are responsible for holding you back. Make your choices now!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Vivacious Venus, in a sensitive region of your chart, endows you with a tendency to manipulate people who are outside your normal field of control. However, by the weekend you will come into the open, demanding that partners acknowledge your authority. Whether they will or not is another matter!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Stick to concise and businesslike communications and you’ll be in the clear. If, on the other hand, you stray from the straight and narrow, whatever you say will be misunderstood and misconstrued. You’re beginning to take certain obstacles for granted, but they won’t last long.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

One false move and even minor differences of opinion could well become major conflicts. Probably the best thing is to keep your principles and ideals to yourself and avoid imposing arbitrary standards on other people. After all, if you don’t explain yourself, you can’t expect partners to know what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Gentle Venus should enable you to keep your emotions under control, yet Mars; imminent movement into a new region of your chart is storing up trouble between colleagues. Therefore, I think that you should now be aware of the need to maintain equilibrium at work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

In among the potential havoc that is a feature of current planetary aspects, stands a positive relationship between Venus and Pluto, which means that you could be the recipient of an enormous amount of generosity. Just a reminder about work: you have another couple of weeks to tie up loose ends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Most of you should now be freed from the pressures and demands that other people have been rather unfairly placing on your time. It will be a pleasure to find that partners are now increasingly willing to take life as it comes. It is so good to know that theyll be hassling you less, supporting you more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is now one compelling reason why you must take very careful note of what other people are saying and doing, and it is because within a few days you will be confronted and challenged to play your full part. But that’s when the problems begin!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

A major romantic upheaval of some kind appears to be unavoidable, but the consequences may be much to your liking. You crave intensity of emotion but all too often have to make do with partners’ bland posturing. Yet, there is one person who can break through and show you the truth!