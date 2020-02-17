Horoscope Today, February 17, 2020: Sagittarius, Aries, Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, Cancer, Libra, Taurus, and other signs Horoscope Today, February 17, 2020: Sagittarius, Aries, Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, Cancer, Libra, Taurus, and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: You’re passing through a very businesslike phase. In fact, if you’re not rushed off your feet, I’d say you’re out of tune with your stars! There’s no time like today for taking firm action to deal with general fitness questions, especially if there’s emotional stress in the air.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: This is a proud time for you, so if you feel you have good reason to show off, get on with it! Your family stars are buoyant, and you should receive much pleasure from younger relations’ success. Let’s face it, it’s nice when others do well.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: There are people who accuse you of talking too much, or who criticise you for always changing your mind. You may just have to ignore such types over the next few days as the stars urge you to say what you like, when you like and how you like! On the other hand, there’s no point in upsetting people needlessly.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Do speak your mind today, especially if people at work are missing the point. You should be able to explain yourself very clearly at the moment, and even when you feel that you’re not getting your message across, I think that partners will get your essential drift.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Just to bring you up to date on the week’s emotional ramifications, it now looks as if you are about to make a very pleasant romantic discovery. First, though, you must complete a trip down memory lane. Was there something said in a letter or phone call that you haven’t yet properly digested? I think there might have been.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: This is an ideal moment to make a fresh start in all areas of life, partly because one stressful cycle is going to be leaving you alone for a while. Actually, you may focus on anything concerning family relationships and affairs of the heart. A fresh perspective is also called for in a financial matter.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: You may be concerned by just how future events will work out, which might not be a bad thing if it helps focus your mind on loose ends which need to be sorted out now. A professional burden should be lifted very soon, but you may not be able to work out yet which is the right way forward. All should be revealed in its proper time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: You should accept that everyone has the right to their point of view. You may soak up as many different opinions as you can over the coming weeks, and understand that truth invariably lies in the eye of the beholder. Some people just refuse to agree with you, no matter what, but that is their problem!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: Forget the Monday morning blues: the sensible Sagittarian will be up at dawn, ready to take the world by storm. There’s a cash bonus out there waiting for whoever reaches the finishing post first. However, you must be very careful to check all details yourself: there is no alternative!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: Inspiration is the key at the moment. If you pursue ideals rather than self-motivation, you’ll gain. Once other people have realised that you have their best interests at heart, they’ll be on your side. It’s just a question of winning them over in the first place that presents the problem!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: Venus, planet of love, is about to do a strange ‘U’ turn, salvaging one special emotional situation. In the meantime, you may afford to bide your time, making plans in secret. A child or younger person needs your support, perhaps because the pressures of the past are making it difficult for them to cope with the present.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Sooner or later you will understand someone else’s efforts to get close to you. Right now, in spite of your much-vaunted Piscean intuition, you may be missing all the vital messages. Perhaps you need to pay more attention to the detail and less to your day-dreams!

