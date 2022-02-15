Horoscope Today, February 15, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun makes its way through a creative region of your chart, shedding new light on areas of experience you’d thought were gone for good, or which you had never even considered. It’s not a bad moment for falling in love so, if you’re already happily settled, you can rekindle old feelings.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may still be keeping yourself to yourself. The advantage of the current moment is that you can, if you wish, explore those spiritual and mystical realities which underlie the world you take for granted. Once you understand life’s deeper meaning, you’ll put your daily affairs into order.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Short distance travel is more likely than long although, as soon as you leave home, you are liable to face delays. On the other hand, you never know when a hold-up might actually be for the best, perhaps saving you from a worse fate! At work, you may replace one job with another.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Ambitious stars are in the ascendant. Press ahead at work, and even in leisure activities, you should aim to come first. You’re in a competitive mood, and you may as well recognise it, for false modesty will only lead to frustration in the long run.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The more adventurous zones of your chart are being triggered by brilliant planetary movements, which means that if you don’t set off on some new venture now, you may have to wait another month or so. Always remember that the past holds the key to future success.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is much to be said for taking a break from your normal commitments. You do have a tendency to live the life of a hermit, and right now a brief period of solitude could be the most invigorating way to spend your time. Oh, and think ahead and arrange entertainments and gatherings for next month.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s time to pay a little more attention to all those routine matters, like how much things cost. You can be businesslike when you want, and this is precisely the time to take the lead and sort other people out as well! Younger relations will rely on you for your firm support, and will repay any favours over the coming years.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

All your stars are crying out for collaboration and you will have to team up with partners: there is no choice. If you don’t keep up, or if you imagine that you can go it alone, you will soon find otherwise. In love you are searching for status.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Travel plans could be subject to some delay, so take the necessary action, like making sure you give yourself enough time. A family matter may involve a legal dimension so, here as well, you should be thoroughly prepared: leave nothing to chance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your stars are making a rather lively turn. Take a more adventurous line, and also consider the ethical and moral consequences of your actions: if you have any doubts, hold on until you’ve been reassured. Travel plans should be put on to the top footing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that, if you are let down in the future, no problems ensue. You should make a point of encouraging other people to see that their choices are theirs alone, and that you are not holding them back.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

If you do your best for other people, they will undoubtedly do their best for you. You should be as generous as you can. This is not to say that you should be exploited, but whenever you see a deserving cause you must chip in with moral support and financial help.