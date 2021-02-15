Horoscope Today, Feb 15, 2021: Astrological predictions for Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other Zodiac signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Mercury, the planet of wit and smart ideas, has entered a new cycle — again. You can rely on this new ally to endow you with the persuasive charm which you may have lacked recently, and which will now enable you to succeed in your ambitions. In fact, if you’re dreaming of a new world role, the time is approaching fast.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Don’t allow trivial responsibilities or irritating people to distract you from your noble goals. Now is the time of year to focus on your long-term aims and ambitions, planning ahead for the next twelve months. Venus’ imminent change of position is set to boost your emotional life and social prospects — at last.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s always pleasant to have Venus, which rules your emotions, making its gentle way through a supportive region of your chart. The fact is that with such protection, anything which goes wrong will be the result of your own incompetence. At home, remember the golden rule – talk to partners before it’s too late.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You don’t have to pay attention to rumours and suspicions that other individuals are not pulling their weight. They’re probably falling prey to confusing messages put out by partners who should know better! Stick to your guns and few people will ever beat you to the winning post.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Even though time is on your side, there is no room for complacency, and you must take colleagues’ opinions into account. Career planning is absolutely necessary if you are to make the most of current opportunities and surmount recent obstacles.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

This is often a stimulating phase of the year for you – and now is no exception. Lift your sights from the routine trivia of day-to-day affairs and make definite moves to accomplish a number of life-long ambitions. A romantic mystery is about to be solved, much to your relief.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

This is a quiet day of the week astrologically speaking. That doesn’t mean you won’t have a lot on but, if the planets adopt a hands-off attitude, you should be allowed to go your own way at your own pace. Spare a little extra thought for joint finances, but take no final decisions.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Now that Mercury has once again taken up a striking relationship with your sign, it will become increasingly clear that partners’ ideas may be the best. It might be necessary for you to perform that most difficult of all tasks — compromise. Yet partners seem unwilling to give any ground themselves.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

You may pay a little more attention to what partners want from you over the coming weeks. Someone is expecting you to take the lead if discussions are necessary on much-needed improvements. It’s a fine time to make applications, attend interviews and generally familiarise yourself with the facts.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You may now glimpse a life of possible creative flair and intellectual exploration. You’ll be excited by fresh opportunities and new perspectives on old problems, so leave no stone unturned in your quest for inspiration. Pay extra attention to children: they deserve no less.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

You are about to be plunged briefly into a situation which you thought had been finished for good. The time is coming when you must think deeply about the conditions which have developed at home and which may have soured some of your family relationships. Try to see other people’s points of view.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Domestic and business partnerships and joint financial enterprises will continue to flourish in spite of any ups and downs you’ve endured recently. You may now realise that a recent misunderstanding was the result of confusion rather than deliberate ill-feeling.