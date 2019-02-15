Horoscope Today, February 15, 2019: Aries, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 21)

At your most prolific you’re capable of rushing along at an incredible rate. Now that Mars is having such an impact on your working life you should brook no opposition and accept no compromise. Even though the planet has moved on, its turbulent effects remain.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Relationships with children may have been rather troublesome over the last couple of days. The truth of the matter may be that you are more sensitive than usual, not that young relatives are necessarily behaving worse. It’s up to you to set an example.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Today’s dominant planetary alignment opens the door to a brave new future. You may begin to see the sense in family differences or domestic pressures that until now have seemed somewhat pointless. It’s up to you to restore the commonsense to your closest relationships.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

As a matter of principle you should acknowledge that there is some truth in other people’s opinions even if you personally feel that they are completely and utterly wrong. You must concede the possibility that it is you who are mistaken, and hence must change.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Even though the planets are activating a number of areas of your chart, the emphasis is still solidly on your financial affairs. There doesn’t seem any way around the fact that this is a high-spending period. But, then, you can always cut out unnecessary costs.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Life may still be a little fraught and unpredictable. If you are sure that all expected dramatic events have now taken place, you may begin to pick up the pieces and wonder where you go from here. That is still to be revealed, so bide your time until you’re ready.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You have been playing the romantic lead for long enough. However, there’s no need to come down to earth just yet. Hopefully you have by now recovered from a recent fright or upset. True to your nature, your equilibrium will be restored sooner than you think.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Travel stars are still strong, but you may have been blown off course by what friends and acquaintances have done or said in the last twenty-four hours, or perhaps over the past week. You can’t go wrong if you stick to what you know to be right in the circumstances.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Tie up loose ends and get trivialities out of the way before you make any more bold moves. You might have bright ideas of your own, but you may be wise to sit back and let others call the shots for a while, at least until your stars have settled down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Unlooked-for benefits will be an added bonus in all group activities. However, you may prefer the intimacy of one-to-one relationships, which is where the real gains will lie. Meanwhile, your charming manner is paying special dividends at work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It is difficult to know just where you should turn. If you wish, you may put pressing and important matters on hold and spend your way to happiness. This is without doubt an extravagant phase, but at least you can choose between what is worth it – and what is not.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

In spite of your doubts, social prospects are bright, so please take the chance to relax, unwind and get a change of scene. Pleasant companionship is all very well, but you may want something more intense. First, you have to cope with an increase in the financial pressure.