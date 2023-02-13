Horoscope February 14, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Taurus, the truth of your situation should now be becoming clear. You may, for example,

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is no turning back. This much must be clear to you. If, on the other hand, you want to plan for the immediate future, get all your spending plans in order. Put the emphasis on long-term investments, and try to get partners to opt for safety and security.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The truth of your situation should now be becoming clear. You may, for example, be about to realise the importance of authority and tradition. At work, there is no way to evade the powers that be. Your most positive approach is to do what you have to for now, and try to turn the tables when the time is right.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may be about to amaze loved ones with a display of energy. I’m not advising you to be aggressive, but I would like to see you being more self-assertive in the very best sense. Stand up for what you know to be right. If you take the easy way out, then you won’t respect yourself – and neither will other people.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There will of course be times when you don’t see eye to eye with loved ones, but you may head off potential confrontations by biting your tongue, turning the other cheek and allowing people to learn from their own mistakes. That might be the best approach for them as well as for you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There is no point in advising you to ignore what is happening at home. You may get away with burying your head in the sand now but, if you do, your problems will escalate over the summer. Therefore, you must deal with all those fundamental issues, now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The general planetary set-up indicates that you are still unclear whether to press ahead with your own individual goals or muck in and help out with tasks that are primarily others’ concern. The answer is to do what you want today, but do what you have to tomorrow!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You should be ready to stand up and be counted. You must also be ready to put your back into achieving special personal goals. Don’t ever expect to attain your goals without putting in sufficient effort. The cosmos just doesn’t operate like that.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Astrology is infinitely complicated, and today’s stars are completely overshadowed by alignments that take place in two to four days’ time, so don’t be mesmerised by short-term developments. Do yourself a favour by talking about your plans and discussing your hopes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The moment may have come to spring a few surprises, but there’s a supreme irony here. The way you can astound people is by being utterly conservative. Radical ideas are out of date, and traditional values are in – at least for today! Tomorrow may be different!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Personally and emotionally this has been a trying time. Today’s fascinating stars vary from being totally superficial to utterly profound. There is no middle way, so don’t be complacent. You will have to decide which path you’re taking and then follow it through.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Don’t concern yourself with what happens today. It’s the evening that counts, and if I were arranging your movements, I’d advise you to stay in bed until later. It may be impossible to fit in with such an awkward planetary schedule, but do your best!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You haven’t always had a smooth ride recently. You may be in a tight corner, probably at home. But, to be perfectly frank, you could probably charm your way out of almost any situation the universe can throw at you. If in doubt, smile and win others over.