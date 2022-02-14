Horoscope Today, February 14, 2022: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s an emotional day and you’re set for a busy week with many changes of mood. From today, the urgency to pursue various negotiations, especially those with a personal dimension, will become more obvious. Yet there is no immediate rush to reach a decision.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

At last, you can begin to map out the future. Plans for the next stage of your relentless advance should now be complete. You are being buoyed up by a continuing sense that financial conditions can only improve. On the other hand, further information is required, as you well know.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

That optimistic planet Jupiter is at a crucial point in its twelve-year cycle around your horoscope, during which opportunities have come and gone. The sky is the limit as the culmination of this long-term phase approaches. I’d say it’s time to broaden your horizons.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your passions are due to increase. Far from undermining you, partners’ discreet actions will be calculated to further your interests. In any case, it will be a brave person who manages to take you on, and win, as long as Mars and Venus are so closely linked.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Partners are playing a complicated game, that’s for sure. You’re still faced with contradictions, but may be utterly unable to clarify the issues, let alone resolve differences. Fall back on support from social contacts as a means of pursuing your goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’ve got three substantial planetary movements over the next week. Venus is soon to join Mercury and Uranus to complete a brilliant and determined trio in critical sectors of your solar chart. There really is nothing that you cannot achieve, if you set your heart on it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Yours is not usually known as an adventurous sign, even though individual Librans have often been known to take a tough stance. Now is one of those times when all of you may take several major steps forward. If you have any truly loyal friends, stick close – they’re the ones who will carry you to the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Much has been written about your financial and business affairs over recent months. Everything that takes place now will convince you that good fortune is likely to become permanent rather than, as once you feared, be no more than a temporary blip.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

However much you pretend otherwise, chance words can go deep. It must now be repeated that if you step aside and allow partners to take centre stage, you may share in their good fortune. Also, decisions involving your personal affairs must be taken in the full light of day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The planets are indicating the possibility of a dramatic improvement in your health. Yet this will not take place without some initiative on your part, perhaps dietary, perhaps associated with complementary medicine or a new exercise regime.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

An extraordinary line-up of pugnacious planets is exerting an influence over creative sectors of your chart, producing exactly the degree of support that you need at this time. Among the beneficiaries are people to whom you are romantically linked.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

At last you can feel that property and domestic affairs are going your way. Certainly, you can afford to be optimistic about family relationships and everything which is emotionally fundamental to your existence. You’ll also stop imagining that a partner is blocking your path.