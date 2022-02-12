Horoscope Today, February 12, 2022: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Seldom have you been in such a strong position to make decisive moves. You’re finding it much easier than in the past to take decisions without arousing opposition from close colleagues and associates. That’s a very special skill, and one which will stand you in good stead in the future.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’re not supposed to be an intellectual, yet Mercury’s relationship to radical, revolutionary, inventive Uranus has been supplying you with the best and brightest ideas in town. You have the chance to prove all your detractors and critics completely wrong.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon now turns your attention back towards routine issues of survival. Over the next few weeks you must ensure that any new offers or alterations in your earnings will be to your advantage. It’s all about making certain that your dreams come true.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Even those who were once so close or supportive may now be going their own ways. Don’t panic: partners, colleagues and associates will be doing you a good turn if they loosen the bonds even a little. Perhaps you should have the confidence to stand on your own feet.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Shaken, but not stirred – that’s what your planets are at the moment! Even unwelcome or unexpected changes will be to your advantage in the long run, such is the beneficial power to be felt from the Sun influencing the region of your chart dealing with long-term hopes and wishes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Current planetary activity is forcing you to look outside the narrow limits of your current existence. If you wish to resuscitate long-buried ambitions, especially in the personal sphere, now is your chance. This time you can do it without worrying about other people’s opposition.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Five planets in angles of your chart ruling home and work are bound to raise major issues. The question is whether the emotional satisfaction you receive from public affairs will be sufficient to take your mind off certain family or domestic frustrations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You have made the right moves, and now it is up to others to make the required concessions. However, if you start being unreasonable and demanding contrition from partners, events may eventually blow up in your face. Give them all the space they need to come to terms with their own behaviour.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Partners now need to have their say. You must be prepared to wait a little longer before you see your plans and ideas put into practice. And do remember that, for the next four weeks, certain additional restrictions will be placed on your freedom of action.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’re not entirely in control of circumstances at the moment. One plan or proposition cannot be developed much further until others prove they are ready to play their full part. I can see that any help and assistance you require will be forthcoming just as soon as you say the word.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Being so emotional, the Moon can be an irritating influence from the Aquarian point of view. You may be reminded of a number of responsibilities that you would rather forget or push to one side. But, then, it’s always uncomfortable to face the truth.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may be feeling rather restricted or restless, but I hope that today’s gentle lunar alignments will calm you down. You will realise that it is no good longing for another time or place and that it’s where you are now that counts. The answers to your questions are right under your nose!