Horoscope Today, February 12, 2019: Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There’s little in the way of short-term planetary aspects these days, but much happening in the way of long-term trends. Therefore you may expect a long-running domestic saga to reach a turning point. And, when it does, you’ll be ready to push partners to the limit.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If you track the ups and downs in your moods, you’ll realise that you are moving from a period of optimism and faith to one of practical commonsense. It may therefore be time to start making concrete plans. Try to look as far ahead as you can, and fill in the details later.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury, planet of the mind, is currently of little help to most people, but is a powerful support for you. You can therefore be sure that your advances will not be rebuffed, and that your romantic wishes will be granted. Look back to the past for the answers to the present.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There seems little question that you are going through a restless phase, and you may be looking to other people to satisfy your need for variety. However, partners could be looking to you for support – which might make life complicated! In that case, you’ll have to know how to react very fast.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Astrology is all about choices, and right now you must decide between a course of blatant self-interest and a path of self-sacrifice and service to others. Search out the middle way and don’t get too het up. You see, although compromise is not always your strong point, it is necessary.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

As the Sun moves towards another encounter with Mars over the coming two weeks, you will approach a break with the past, possibly severing one particular involvement. Act now to shape the future to your needs, and don’t imagine that any commitments are irrevocable.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

On the surface you can be so charming, and everything seems to be going so well. But life is never that straightforward, and you must accept that in part you are driven by irritation or resentment about the past. You’ll be dealing with such deep questions in about four months’ time, so not long to wait.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The emphasis is on the lighter side of life, which should come as a relief. You can afford to push dull routine to one side and get on with enjoyable matters. Serious discussions are in the pipeline, though, and as you gradually get a grip on the facts, you’ll figure out the solution to an emotional question.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If it’s prestige that you want, you must know that you will earn the respect of your peers and colleagues through following a fairly traditional path. Having established your stand you must now consolidate your position, preparing the ground for future growth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Beneficial travel stars are continuing. If anything, the current planetary patterns are more helpful for overseas connections and adventurous journeys than those which have dominated your chart so often over recent months. Hopefully, circumstances will permit you to have a break.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You could hardly hope for better planetary allies than Mercury and Venus if romantic life and entertaining are on the agenda. It seems very likely that the most significant social news could come from abroad – perhaps from a friend you haven’t seen for far too long.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The accent is so firmly on your social life that anything else will come as an irritating distraction. If at all possible, try to keep professional obligations and family commitments to a minimum. Once financial matters are settled, you’ll be able to pursue a romantic dream.