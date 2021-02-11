Horoscope Today, February 11, 2021: Capricorn, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Socially, today’s stars could not be more fun. However, if I could contradict myself for a moment, I’d like to add the rider that close partners will expect you to follow their wishes, and may get a little uppity if you refuse. It’s all a matter of being delicately diplomatic.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If you’re a little edgy it’s because you’re highly intuitive – and that you sense fresh possibilities are fanning out. If you don’t make a choice now, events over the next seven days may force the pace. But, if you do take a decision, you can always change your mind, later.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Today’s lunar alignments enhance much that is best in your character. Someone at home may have left you feeling slightly perplexed and scratching your head. On the other hand, you still have plenty of time to complete domestic arrangements to suit your aims and interests.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Slowly, and with great subtlety, an old order of life has passed away. And as one set of conditions and feelings fade, the space is made for another. Yet, for many of you, there is still much to be done. The only problem is that it’s almost impossible to predict when the current cycle will be completed.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Everything in your chart focuses on the personal rather than the professional. By this I don’t mean that you’re obsessed by family issues, but that everything you do should be motivated by your inner needs and desires. Follow your nose and you may get where you want to be much more quickly than if you follow partners.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Someone may ruffle your feathers, but I have a feeling that if anyone causes an upset today, it may be you. This may be no bad thing, for you are probably quite justified in insisting that other people see things your way. But that won’t stop you putting your foot in it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s not like you to criticise other people unfairly but, if you’re stuck in a corner, that’s exactly what you may do. This would be a shame, for you have a reputation to keep up. So don’t let anyone tempt you into gossiping about a mutual friend – unless you have only good things to say about them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Mercury and Venus are both positively placed, each in its own way, so friends and team-mates should still be crowding round with words of encouragement. You may therefore feel that you are strong enough to embark on a brand new adventure. You deserve a break!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Within the next day or so you may begin to realise that someone was not really what they seemed. Any sense of disappointment may be matched by a realisation that the time has come to get out and make new friends. If your judgement was poor in the past, then at least you have learnt a valuable lesson.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Difficult as a current situation may be, you have little option but to sit it out. When all is said and done, you must see that your current circumstances, financial, professional and personal, are largely as you have shaped them. It’s time to take responsibility!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It is difficult to get away from the fact that money and material security are dominating your thoughts and plans, even at an unconscious level. A friend, possibly a female friend, may offer the help you need. It may require, though, that you change a long-standing approach.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Stay one step ahead of the stars and begin to exert your authority over financial or business affairs. Sometime soon, someone is going to step forward with an offer of a potentially profitable partnership. When they do, you should take all the time you need to consult the experts.