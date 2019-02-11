Horoscope Today, February 11, 2019: Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Much has been written about your professional hopes and ambitions over the past year or so. Now those of you climbing the career ladder may at last expect your aspirations to be satisfied. Yet over the next twelve months it’s your social goals which gradually take over.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Once again the planetary alignment is extraordinarily favourable, and one area of your life which stands to benefit is your relationships with children. There may even be news of an addition to the family before long. And you may be hoping for more, and well-deserved, luxury and space.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

For the next five days the stars are superb for all those involved in property deals, whether selling or buying. If you’re not planning a move, at the very least you can get on with domestic improvements. Plus, your relationships with children are set to gradually improve.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The general tone of the times is optimistic although, as always, there is a chance that your hopes could be raised too high. Make a point of pushing your ideas forward and try to persuade partners that your plans are best. Otherwise, you’ll face a delay of at least a month.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may expect your hard work and efforts to be rewarded financially: perhaps through extra savings, perhaps as a result of increased earnings. Such good fortune may not take place today but you should see your efforts bear fruit within six days.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

When the Sun encounters Jupiter on its way from Neptune to Pluto, the only response that is justified is one of wonderment at all that life has to offer. To fully appreciate just how well you are doing, you must raise your sights from routine drudgery.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Friends must now be seeing important questions in a new light. It is amazing, is it not, how easy you find it to persuade people that you are right? You must, though, make an almighty effort to please. But, then, that is what you’re so good at anyway!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s much happening that is difficult to explain. However, rather than flounder around in a sea of confusion, may I suggest that you leave all vague and muddled questions to one side for the time being? That way you’ll be free to focus on spiritual matters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

For the next six days your planets point to one conclusion: all your past professional and financial efforts and struggles are soon to be rewarded in such a manner as to show you that it was all worth while. It also looks very much as if you are about to make a financial break-through.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You still have a great deal to gain from other people, though not necessarily in a material sense. You have much to learn, for example, in terms of having the courage of your convictions and the determination to stick to what you know to be right and proper.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re not alone in believing that financial affairs are essentially mysterious and impossible to explain. Yet this week you must have faith that developments, of which you may as yet be completely unaware, are in your best interests. That, is the only way to make sure that the future works out in your favour.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There are still one or two conflicts in the air but, while partners are likely to be irritable, you are capable of being quite short-tempered yourself. This week is the time for some of your famous tolerance. Only you can really gauge how close partners are really feeling.