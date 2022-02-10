Horoscope Today, February 10, 2022: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Everything I’ve written about your sign this week holds for today, only much more so. So, let me remind you of the vital importance of clear thought, sensible discussion and open lines of communication in absolutely everything, whether your concerns are intensely personal or public and professional.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

There’s no time like the present for sorting out financial problems and claiming the prosperity that you deserve. Work out spending and saving plans over the next few days and share your ideas with partners once you’ve made up your mind.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Today’s lunar position indicates a time when you may hide yourself away and rest, recharging your batteries in readiness for the coming battles and victories. To do this, though, you may need to duck some of your responsibilities.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If tensions erupt, they may be difficult to control, mainly because the issues ill be obscured behind a fog of confusion and misunderstanding. Tread warily, though, and you’ll easily dodge such pitfalls. By

anticipating the future you can change it to your advantage.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Challenging lunar aspects advise you not to count on certain transactions being finalised on time. A brief hiatus may actually do you good, allowing you to get on and complete the preliminaries or tie up loose ends. A delay is as good as a rest.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Listen to reason and accept that partners also wish to resolve joint problems. Soon you may expect to receive thanks for past efforts, or plaudits for your more successful endeavours. Such appreciation is no more than you deserve. It will certainly provide a boost to your confidence.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

The Moon now inaugurates a new three-month period of success and fulfilment, at least for all Librans who are capable of looking on the bright side. Specific areas which will benefit include everything to do with travel, education or the law. It’s all a question of tuning into the larger picture.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Your sign has stronger associations with money than many of the others, and I believe that, after today, you will begin to feel your business sensibilities stirring. Emotionally your passions will be more alert, you’ll be looking for a challenge in a relationship.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Those of you with major schemes, whether personal or professional should reach a satisfactory turning point. In love, you’ll prefer the company of old and tested companions to new excitement. You have much to learn from people who have already had the experiences which are now coming your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

It looks as if your work or similar responsibilities are about to increase drastically. On the whole, this will be a welcome development even though you may be taken aback by the rate of change. There does seem to be a great deal happening at the moment which is taking you onto a more positive course.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Over the next couple of days the powerful and emotional Moon will come to your aid, enabling you to break any deadlocks and shift any obstacles, even those which seemed insurmountable. It’s strange how quickly circumstances change when you’re looking the other way.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Those of you aiming for domestic improvements will find events over the next few days helpful and reassuring, although if major schemes, including a move of home, are on the agenda, there seem to be few signs of real, solid, tangible movement just yet.