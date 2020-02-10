Horoscope Today, February 10, 2020: Taurus, Aquarius, Pisces, Leo, Libra — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, February 10, 2020: Taurus, Aquarius, Pisces, Leo, Libra — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: Today it’s Uranus, that most distant and surprising of celestial bodies, which gives you the chance to skip the normal preliminaries in putting your ambitions into effect. Cash questions will preoccupy you later on, perhaps with unexpected results.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus; It’s fair to say that your planetary patterns are favourable, all the more so if your inclination is generally inspired, visionary even. The closer you come to practical responsibilities, the greater the need for additional care and caution.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Partners can’t read your mind, so tell them what you think. If your aims are professional, and if you’re planning a spot of personal promotion you could do worse than set your sights on the next few days. You may just receive a windfall, even if only on a modest scale.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer; The Moon is normally such a sympathetic planet, but today it leaves you in no doubt that it is other people who require your loving care and sympathy. Reach out and offer the hand of support to those in need. They will pay you back in their own way – when they can.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: There’s no escape from busy planetary pictures and hence no way to avoid your responsibilities. The best course may be to get as much achieved as you possibly can in order to give yourself more scope for relaxation tomorrow and the day after. Have a break. Put your feet up!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: You may see creative self-expression as a voluntary activity, but the planets don’t agree. Today, in so many little ways, you may be compelled to be an individual and be true to your own utterly unique talents. Employers please note! And family members please take care!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: There seems little doubt that home and family affairs will dominate your thoughts and feelings today. Even if you are determined to give the highest priority to work, it will be deep and fundamental issues which demand your attention, including your domestic relationships.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: Some celestial indications suggest that you may be called away from home, possibly on account of work or a similar responsibility. In any event, the main goal is to communicate clearly and make yourself properly understood. Someone else may owe you an apology, but don’t hold your breath!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: Business affairs will occupy your attention. Your financial stars are looking considerably less complex than this time last year, and today you may cut across a whole series of irrelevant hangovers like the proverbial hot knife through butter.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: The ball is in your court. Tackle private affairs and deal with professional activities only if you feel a deep personal motivation. Romantic encounters and sentimental journeys are desirable, if only because the results may be much more delightful than expected.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: Any feelings of uncertainty or confusion should be short-lived, and by late tomorrow you could be back in the driving seat. In the meantime, remember that you’re now into a fantastically productive long-term cycle. The world will judge you by your deeds rather than your words.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Sometimes you just have to pay more attention to your own needs. After a long period of social responsibility, you may begin to streamline your personal commitments. If you’re typical of your sign, your inclination is to withdraw from a particular public arena.

