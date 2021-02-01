Horoscope Today, February 1: Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s lively Moon plays a helpful role, encouraging you to make the most of your material circumstances, which could mean making a few shrewd financial judgements. Happily you should find it that much easier to charm other people, even to wrap them around your little finger.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You will probably have a long way to go before you finally achieve a cherished goal, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t have instant success at least in little ways. The best means of impressing employers is to display a vast enthusiasm for the job!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your regular cycles are partly dictated by Mercury, which represents your best and brightest ideas and which, just now, happens to be in a particularly sensitive state. Everyone should know that you must be allowed to day-dream to your heart’s content.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Do yourself a favour and get to grips with business affairs before it’s too late. Even your emotional contentment revolves around joint financial arrangements, and a material tie could restrain your romantic happiness. That would do nobody any good, least of all you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Today’s lunar challenge to your sign suggests that partners may stand in opposition to your plans. You’ll do best if you realise that criticism is not intended to wound, but does contain a germ of truth. Don’t over-react, and do listen carefully.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The general picture favours work and extra energy in all matters. The message is therefore to stick to the straight and narrow. As far as personal relationships are concerned, realise that good feeling can only be maintained if you put in sufficient effort.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Please don’t imagine that work and play are complete opposites. In fact, they’re different sides of the same coin, and current indications are that work should be enjoyable and that leisure activities should require extra personal effort. That way lies a balanced and contented life!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

So much has happened in the home and family sphere that other people may be slightly confused or perplexed. You should therefore make allowances for the fact that their view of the world may be very different from yours. In other words, please don’t jump to instant conclusions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sometimes you just have to come clean. This is a very useful moment indeed to say exactly what you feel, especially if family members have been burying their heads in the sand. At work, it’s naturally also a very good time for interviews and applications, so prepare your case with care.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You need to dig deep to find the answer tall today’s questions. The distant murmur of complaints about this and that may be beginning to irritate you, but try putting yourself in a partner’s position so you can see exactly how they feel. And don’t miss the point!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The Moon is especially active today, enhancing your control over contemporary events. You may therefore put your foot down at home and bring family members – and anyone else you live with – into line. But will they take any notice? That’s another question!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may like to keep yourself to yourself today, and why not! Other people, especially those related to you, should learn to respect your privacy, and wait until you are ready to reveal your true intentions. When you talk, your words will be serious and well-considered.