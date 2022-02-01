Horoscope Today, February 1, 2022: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

This is bound to be a stressful time at work for Ariens, although every effort will bring great rewards in future months. Even those of you who are happily resting or retired, are being urged to achieve something of importance with your time.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

This is no time for stick-in-the-muds. If you approach your affairs in the spirit of what other people – the mysterious “they” – will or won’t allow, you will surely miss some splendid opportunities. If you have a wild scheme, but you’re a little nervous, ask friends to help.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You should begin to take a more businesslike line. That does mean, of course, looking at joint financial affairs, but it’s also a matter of organising other affairs properly, including, of course, love affairs. Someone who has done you a favour is waiting for their thanks.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may rely on close partners more now than over the past week. That doesn’t mean that they will be any easier to deal with, but that you should trust there is reason in their madness, and that they do, in fact, know what they’re talking about!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You should allow for delays or disruptions in all personal affairs and very close, working partnerships. Be wise and allow more time for essential tasks than normal, and also see that you have sufficient cash in your pocket. You should let others take the lead when it’s clear that they know best, so be alert to those moments when you should play a supporting role.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Being so sensible, you will realise that real life itself is actually not that sensible at all! There does still seem to be too much on your plate, but you should understand that taking a day off here and there will probably not make much difference in the long run.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It is difficult to establish what people at home really do feel. All we can say with certainty is that there’ll be moments when emotions are running high and that some people are likely to say the opposite of what they mean! You’ll be holding the middle ground, mainly because you’ve got certain goals to achieve and you don’t want other people getting in the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Job applicants, interviewees and all with important suggestions to propose, should press ahead with confidence, full of faith in your own ideas. All of you should be prepared to impress other people simultaneously with your charm, sensitivity, and personal charisma – a tall order!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your innate capitalist skills should be brought out today, and those of you in a mood to strike a hard bargain could do very nicely, thank you. You are likely to be in a serious mood, realising that, at the heart of everything you do, you should have a real sense of purpose.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The Moon spends the bulk of the day making powerful alignments with your sign, so you are probably in with a rather good chance of getting your own way. The problem is, of course, what exactly do you want anyway? If you can’t make up your mind, so be it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are open to exploitation, but then you might actually profit from doing what you’re told. The point is that you’ll be faced with new experiences that are not of your choosing, and in the process you’ll gain in wisdom and maturity. That has to be welcome news!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon sets a course past a sociable region of your chart, so don’t tuck yourself away in your cocoon. It may take courage, but you should put yourself forward as the person who can get others organised, whipping the reluctant into line. If you’re not listened to at first, say it again – louder and clearer!