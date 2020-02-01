Horoscope Today, February 1, 2020: Aries, Gemini, Scorpio, Cancer, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Virgo – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, February 1, 2020: Aries, Gemini, Scorpio, Cancer, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Virgo – check the astrological prediction Horoscope Today, February 1, 2020: Aries, Gemini, Scorpio, Cancer, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Virgo – check the astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: Others seem to be pinning their hopes on you, but whether they are wise to do so or not is another matter. At any rate, today’s lunar alignments will give you extra scope to explain your needs and desires. First, though, you need to work out what you really and truly want.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: It’s a good day for traditional pursuits, like shopping or dealing with other financial issues, or fixing up your home. The overwhelming emphasis of your planets is on work rather than play, so stay busy. Even in leisure activities, you’ll want to do your best.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: The Moon now brings a real change of heart in emotional connections which have grown stale over recent times. It will be pleasant indeed to feel more alive again, as the breath of love enters into your psychic arteries. Don’t let everyday concerns block or obscure such wonderful feelings.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: You will certainly require much help and assistance, if only because certain people now owe you a debt of gratitude. If anybody feels guilty about the way they have treated you, exploit it to the hilt! After all, they should have thought about their actions first!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: This is one of those rare times when partners must be allowed to go their own way. You will have to learn to trust people, even if your past experience shows that they are likely to make a hash of things. Maybe they have now learnt their lesson! But perhaps you can also offer them the right assistance.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: Your solar chart is certainly a rather special one at the moment. I have spoken about favourable chances and opportunities over the past few weeks. Now, today’s Lunar picture will set you a sort of celestial exam to see how far you are prepared to go.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: You won’t be able to make decisive moves financially, or in terms of material security, until after Mercury resolves its current set of changeable aspects. You might imagine that you’ve all the time in the world, but deep inside you know the clock is ticking away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: You can go into battle over almost any personal matter if you wish, and the chances are that you will win. But winning the war is a different matter, and you should think very carefully before tangling with anyone who you may need to rely on in future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: The time is fast approaching when no one will be able to impose any restrictions on you, but that’s not how it feels just now. Indeed, the typical Sagittarian should be feeling particularly hemmed in by half-understood emotional feelings. Perhaps you need to go back to first principles before you start anything new.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: You should take advice from friends and close associates, even on drawn-out domestic dramas. You must also realise that other people do take their beliefs and principles very seriously, so don’t expect them to compromise. If they want to be different, then so be it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: If you can accept other people as they are then you will probably get on a great deal more easily than in the past. This is very much a period in which people must all listen to each other with courtesy, otherwise, tempers are bound to fray and arguments will erupt.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Whatever else has been happening, it is very useful to spend time at home, or otherwise making more of an effort to get on with family members. Your travel stars are still extremely strong, so you should consider a good break and a nice, long rest.

