Horoscope Today, February 1, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Cancer — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Take special note of interesting news that comes to light in an indirect way, or as a result of your past creative efforts. My advice to you now is to act in accord with your passionate Arien qualities, free from all those social and family pressures that so often hold you back.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You now seem to be in a position to drive a hard bargain and break any deadlocks that have marred family and domestic partnerships. Clear up such issues this week rather than next. As a matter of interest, relationships with children and younger family members benefit most.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You now know what troubles partners and close friends, but must also understand just how much you can do to help them. This is a moment when you must put yourself out for others. In point of fact, one delicate planetary alignment says that this is a fine day for self-sacrifice!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The planetary aspects which now confront your sign combine influences which are profound and long-term with those which are extraordinary and electrifying in a day-to-day sense. You are therefore about to turn the corner in one major personal involvement.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Perhaps you should now consider casting your net much wider than in the past and look at those tasks which allow you to move on with a minimum of fuss. Flexibility is required at work: if you go with the flow and bend with the wind, you will win the day.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may be more interested in making new friends than in pursuing close and intimate partnerships. The reason is that you may have more pleasure if you leave yourself open to unusual invitations. That may mean that you have to put aside some of your normal caution!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

All the important discussions, arguments and events which have implied the existence of some sort of order in your professional and home affairs may now be revealed as little more than harmless window-dressing. The real fun is about to begin.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The fact that you have two planetary rulers – Mars and Pluto – means that your psychological and emotional cycles are more complex than the norm. This is why you are soon to be pulled between two options, one direct and straightforward, the other, tangled and devious.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you have your wits about you this week you ought to be able to finalise a series of personal arrangements and engagements. You have another two weeks to make sure that everything is clearly understood by both sides. You may have to bang their heads together at certain points!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Why do partners appear to have such an easy time of it, while you are beset by problems of increasing complexity? Actually the answer is probably that your life is more dynamic and interesting than theirs, and you are therefore faced with a greater range of options.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

For longer than you care to admit you have been avoiding deep emotional contact in a particular relationship. This may be the real, underlying reason why a partner is about to issue you with a challenge and ask you to come clean. Perhaps, though, you were right to protect your feelings.

Advertising

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You certainly do not seem to be at a particular disadvantage, so I cannot see any reason in your solar chart why you should not press ahead with family arrangements or home improvements. And neither can I see any reason why you shouldn’t make a rather profitable investment!