Horoscope Today, Feb16, 2021: Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Mercury, planet of contracts and firm agreements sees to it that business discussions are well aspected, so clear up outstanding matters. This is a peaceful day, enabling you to spend time on yourself. Keep personal affairs under close scrutiny, though, for you will soon be assured that a financial plan should pay off.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You must now move fast to exploit your advantages. This is a time for new beginnings, which means, of course, that you must be prepared to let go of the past and break the habits of a lifetime. This may not be easy, but then there is always a price to be paid for success.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Beneficial planetary influences continue. You should be at your most spontaneous and creative at the present time, and there are plenty of opportunities for you to shape circumstances to your liking. You may share your secrets with a friend if you think this will help.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Versatile conditions give you the chance to branch out into new avenues. Friends are likely to offer help quite soon, and when they do, you should accept it gracefully. It will do your morale good to realise you’re no longer alone. Your deeper questions may not be answered for another three or four days, so be patient.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Now that the Moon is so powerful we are unable to forecast that leisurely conditions will prevail. However, that’s mainly because you’re hovering on the edge of one of your intense moods. Mind you, friendly meetings are likely and work is liable to be more relaxed than usual. There might also be an unexpected opportunity to make your mark professionally.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept 23)

Although not everything is going your way, life does take on a more colourful quality and, if you wish, you may fall in with dramatic events. Otherwise you will have to concentrate on getting work done in preparation for meetings later in the week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Partners’ expectations could be high, so look forward to a busy day, with unexpected developments to keep you occupied. Conserve your energy early on, as the build-up of pressure could be quite stressful. Plus, keep a watchful eye on financial developments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Awkward planetary aspects today suggest an uncertain patch in relationships. Counter the celestial energies by making a mighty effort to see other people’s points of view and reach agreement where possible. You will feel much more certain of yourself in three days’ time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You are now aware that curious activities behind the scenes mean that you must remain alert. Early morning brings the chance of a misunderstanding between friends. Has someone broken a promise? A partner poses difficult questions, but you’ll have a ready answer.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Social complications are likely, perhaps due to financial difficulties. Problems which may seem insuperable this morning will sort themselves out by this evening – with a little help from the right quarter. Keep an eye on travel plans, otherwise you’ll forget essential details in the midst of your excitement.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Career-wise, you may strike a stressful note, yet inevitably your professional cares are intimately connected to domestic woes. Get to grips with the underlying issues and stop feeling sorry for yourself. There is more going for you at home than you imagine, so give relations and partners their due.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Intriguing meetings are likely, particularly if creative openings are on the horizon. Make sure that your case is thoroughly prepared, and that nobody has the chance to get the better of you. Don’t be afraid to share radical proposals with people who may, to your surprise, agree with you.