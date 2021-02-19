Horoscope Today, Feb 19, 2021: Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Although financial schemes may seem to stagnate, today’s stars are relatively lively and the end of the week brings a steadily increasing pace. Friends and partners may put demands on your time, and everyone will benefit from a touch of your distinctive humour.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your business and financial activities, whether real or potential, are becoming ever more complex. Busy times lie ahead and routine chores will therefore mount up. Social introductions should be interesting, and you may fall under someone’s spell.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Romantic affairs still figure strongly in your calculations, although today’s influences in this respect may catch you by surprise. Unfortunately, partners who envy your success may be in a fault-finding mood. You may have to play the martyr, just to placate them!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Partners who are in an argumentative mood will be out of step today. If anyone in your vicinity is upset then be quick to cheer them up, settling disputes and freeing the way for everyone to move on to more constructive avenues. Once you are sure of your next step, please seek support from partners.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Professional issues are brought into focus by a series of planets aligned with your tenth and sixth solar houses, especially if you are in the habit of overworking and tiring yourself out. Take it easy if you want to make the most of positive and daring romantic trends.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is no doubt that the Sun’s relationship with Venus and Jupiter in suitably ambitious sectors of your solar chart creates brilliant and idealistic possibilities today. It is up to you to set the pace and turn events to your own unique advantage.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There will indeed be some pressure to make positive career changes, but you’ll be able to rely on powerful planetary influences to push you in the right direction. Status may be more important than monetary rewards, yet that doesn’t mean that cash concerns should be overlooked.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

As a Scorpio you are by nature deeply motivated by your beliefs. Partners will be impressed if you share your profound insights and ideas, and keep them up to date with your plans for the future. The weekend’s arguments could focus on money – and who owes whom what!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Even though it may be out of character, plotting ways to earn more money has become one of your favourite activities, even if your ideas seldom move beyond the planning stage. If you’re spending cash today, gadgets to help with a healthier lifestyle could be a good buy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Even if you’re in a secretive mood today, as long as the Moon is aligned with romantic and creative sectors, social and romantic opportunities abound and you’ll appreciate considerate and loving behaviour from partners. Take the lead and show how generous you can be now that you’re so much more experienced.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Mercury’s relationship with the foundation of your horoscope means that changes in the home may require more thought, although you’ll probably be impatient with anybody who stands in your way. It would be a shame if arguments over who does what spoiled your weekend – so don’t let them!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Short trips could make for an enjoyable day and you will be tempted by diversions and distractions. The time for improvements to your home environment is still with you, so press on regardless. In love, give partners the first choice, and do your best to fulfil their wishes.