Horoscope Today, Feb 18, 2021: Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If important discussions are underway, or if travel plans are being considered, the current planetary alignment is urging you to seize the initiative and prove that you are not afraid to take on people and institutions which have had you on the run for so long. Also, it’s a fine moment to make amends for past failures – or pluck up the courage to say you’re sorry!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Once again, you have the chance to make up your mind. Don’t allow others to influence your judgment. Your most precious possession at the moment is your ability to take decisions which are both logically and instinctively correct, no matter what other people say.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury, planet of wit and wisdom, is suggesting that you feel the need to get to grips with profound deep psychological questions. You are becoming more familiar with the deep motivations that direct your daily affairs. Gradually, you’re more and more aware of influences you never dreamt existed.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Mars is an excitable planet, and its presence reveals that there might have been an almighty bust-up recently. Perhaps you were called upon to restore order, and you should soon find yourself back in favour with people whose opinion of you matters a great deal. Still, when the chips are down, you have no choice but to stand up for yourself.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Challenging planetary aspects recently have fired your imagination and made it plain that there’s only one person who can guarantee your success, and that’s you. Now you have one last chance to retake an important decision. Don’t waste your time on people who seem to be standing in your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It seems that you may well have been sacrificing your resources defending something which is no longer viable, or at least which has no more to contribute to your personal success. You must now consider the advantages of making a fresh start.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Happily, business and professional affairs dovetail nicely, and you’d be strongly advised to follow hunches and listen to your intuition. Ideas of romance are also in the air, adding a lighter touch to the day’s events, and a secret flirtation is now a very real possibility.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

In financial matters you must listen to partners carefully, as their ideas are proving more inspiring with each day that passes. Yet don’t allow yourself to be led astray by those who are intent on exploiting your good nature or foisting their responsibilities onto your shoulders.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Under Mars’ alignment with a money-minded sector of your horoscope, financial enterprises are still likely to be the subject of some stiff negotiations. You’ll be surprisingly business-like, and your new-found strength of confidence may catch partners off guard.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Important personal decisions are looming and tricky decisions will have to be taken quite soon. You are now in the closing phase of a long-term emotional transformation, one which has seen you link up with important new people. Plus, you’re about to receive the recognition you deserve at work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Today’s events may come close to calling your broader ambitions and long-term objectives into question. The results will be positive if you manage to focus on what is important, make a clean break with the past – and set off on a new course of action.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Perhaps you should now look ahead to the weekend and plan carefully. The next few days will bring exciting events which affect your financial future. Cash transactions should be treated with caution, so please seek out a second opinion if you wish to make a profit.