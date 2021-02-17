Horoscope Today, Feb 17, 2021: Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Due to Mercury’s emotional and uncertain movements, you must watch out for dodgy commercial offers, or for strangers promising deals which are apparently too good to be true. In addition, spending on luxuries or entertaining may have placed greater demands on your resources than you anticipated.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Please be mindful of your domestic responsibilities today, otherwise partners will have every right to pull you up sharply. The position of the Moon suggests that this is a time which is advantageous though testing. Can you live up to the challenge?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Travel plans should proceed, but keep a sense of proportion and do be prepared to make alternative arrangements. You can achieve more than you had hoped if you make the effort to adapt to changing circumstances. The Moon’s support gives you the edge in a trial of wills at home, thankfully.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The emphasis is on social activities and you’ll be under pressure to fulfil commitments which you may have undertaken in haste. You really must pay attention to the need for agreements. Unnecessary friction will rebound on you, possibly undermining your own interests.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may have too much money or, more likely, too little, but the amount is not the problem. Your main concern is not cash, but how you are going to use your resources. What is bothering you is the choice between different options, for example, whether to save or spend. You may defer decisions until later in the week.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Always act in accordance with what you know to be right. Now, you may hear an item of news which spurs you on to decisive action, but don’t take any notice of idle gossip. Intriguing possibilities will open up if you adopt a determined and controversial course.

LIBRA Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There seems to be a distance between you and loved ones, perhaps a physical gulf to be bridged. Don’t worry – events are moving your way and a new involvement should be adding sparkle to your daily life. In the final analysis, you will do your best in a financial venture.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

In the past, partnership problems may have undermined your self-esteem and sapped your morale. What is needed now is resolute action together with the confidence that with or without other people, and relying only on yourself, life will go from strength to strength.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Jupiter’s flexible motion is obliging you to honour all past commitments and obligations. This is a profoundly fortunate period and is therefore no time to wallow in self-pity or to wonder what might have been if only you had followed a different path.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

At work, as in private affairs, so much depends on how you state your case. There seems little doubt that colleagues will be more than happy to adopt your ideas if you put them across in an acceptable manner. Your long-term needs must be taken into account.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Mercury’s influence over the nadir of your solar chart is obliging you to reconsider certain aspects of your life which you had until now regarded as fundamental to your existence. Perhaps nothing is as permanent as you imagined and, once you’ve learned this simple lesson, you’ll have cracked one of life’s major secrets.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You must make up your mind and not slump into one of your indecisive periods. Someone or something is urging you to travel, even though events of the recent past may have increased your doubts about the wisdom of a particular course of action. Perhaps the journey which interests you is one of the spirit.