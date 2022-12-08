Horoscope Today, December 9, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Gemini, mercury is in such a supportive position that you may be sure that bad feeling will be avoided even if partners are still being frustratingly obtuse. Leo, the first few steps in a new friendship are often hesitant, even for you. However, people who come into your life now must be cultivated. Here’s your horoscope for December 9, 2022.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may now tell business associates and anyone with whom you are financially connected to put up or shut up. But you must do so soon, before a number of planets remove your advantage by changing signs. Long-distance and overseas connections are opening, by the way, so stay alive to new opportunities.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may still be in a bullish mood, buoyed up by the influence of aggressive Mars. It is good to be sure of your ground, yet nobody would advise you to be so confident that you overlook or ignore certain essential details. One word of warning, though – you could be throwing good money after bad.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury is in such a supportive position that you may be sure that bad feeling will be avoided even if partners are still being frustratingly obtuse. Continue to press for firm agreement. The sooner you get partners committed and tied down, the better.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

All that has happened in the past will pale into insignificance beside the immense and profound changes which will be sweeping you before them later on. You are now entering a period of personal transformation which is going to find you discovering talents you never dreamt existed.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The first few steps in a new friendship are often hesitant, even for you. However, people who come into your life now must be cultivated, for they will prove to be valuable allies in times to come. Even if you imagine that someone you meet is a rival, you may be mistaken.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Much has been written about the creative potential of this particular phase, not all of which has yet made sense. Today’s planetary picture crystallises a number of very subtle trends, pointing you to a life that is both more satisfying and productive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You must pay more attention to working partnerships for the simple reason that colleagues hold the key to your future. You may already have found that fresh light has been shed on formerly confused circumstances. Such clarity is most welcome, as I’m sure you’ll agree.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Sun, Mercury and Venus have come to your assistance, lightening your load and relieving you of pressing domestic questions. It is looking increasingly likely that you will be saved by the prompt action of a friend, perhaps someone you have ignored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There are complications in the air. Although you may have to resign yourself to a continuing mystery, you have a choice as to whether to devote your time to work or family issues. Possibly the latter will be more enjoyable, although the former may be more necessary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

As you have realised, there is little that you can do if you don’t have the necessary funds. Joint financial affairs must now be settled, and deals must be signed and sealed. Otherwise you may find that you have run out of time, and that partners may decide to stand up for themselves.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

This is an intense period for those in the property market. Positive trends and obstacles compete for your attention, but after everything has been taken into consideration you may seem to be running on the spot. Perhaps you should just slow down and take a rest.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

By tradition this is a time of year when events should run in your favour, yet you cannot count on success unless you do your best, drum up support and leave no stone unturned in your drive to better yourself. You must, repeat must, consult partners before you take a controversial decision.