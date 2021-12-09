Horoscope Today, December 9, 2021: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Whatever complaints and grumbles you have, you would be well advised to take advantage of what is, in fact, a highly favourable period. A point which you could find reassuring is that you may soon be able to review a financial commitment. If you want out, then so be it! Artistic and athletic Ariens should be aiming for the top.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Why do people expect you to be a tower of strength? Perhaps it’s because you always maintain such a cool exterior in crisis situations. Now, however, you should take the lead in questioning previously accepted arrangements. You can undo what was done or decided ten months or even ten years ago.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Once in a while one particular sign of the zodiac is singled out for special treatment. This time it’s you who is basking under extraordinarily benevolent influences, so it would be churlish indeed not to recognise your good fortune. There’s one snag, though – partners are in control, so you will have to play by their rules.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There is still little change in the overall pattern, so circumstances which have prevailed so far look set to continue. The most positive outcome of current contradictory pressures is that you will act with great insight and determination, refusing to compromise in your never-ending quest for the truth.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

After a relatively busy morning, your attention may shift to personal relationships. What does a particular person want from you? And what do you need from them? These are the questions that must be answered. The Moon’s gentle movement through fortunate regions of your chart can only do you – and partners – good.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It may now be clear that someone, probably at work, is not going to give in as easily as you had imagined. At times like these, you must understand that even opposition and criticism can be turned to your advantage if you listen to the core of truth that lies at the heart of other people’s comments.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Even though it would be foolish to pretend that life is completely stress-free, you are currently in a relaxed phase between two periods of tension and friction. This is why you should be working to resolve and settle all outstanding disputes while you have the chance. Remember they call your sign the peace-maker.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Oct. 23)

There is little in your solar chart to indicate violent upheavals in your personal life just now. In fact, you seem to be doing quite well at expressing all your needs, hopes and aspirations, getting on top of worldly and material issues. By the afternoon, you’ll be in a mood to make definite, businesslike choices.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If the atmosphere becomes strained it is because partners’ aspirations are out of step with yours. Take notice of personal tensions now, because otherwise unforeseen disputes could mar the weekend. If there is a source of argument it will be money, so try to be certain who is paying for what – and how much they owe!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

An unusual amount of planetary activity affecting the region of your horoscope associated with health, suggests you should pay more attention to your physical fitness. Astrology deals in preventative medicine, so get yourself in shape. And remember that, in this case, it is your emotional well-being which counts for most.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is no way in which what happens now will be a repeat performance of similar events in recent times. Despite your initial forebodings, you are entering a period which in many respects represents a complete break with the past. Over the next two days the winds of change will blow through your spiritual life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Don’t worry if the hopes of reaching a particular agreement seem to be slipping out of your grasp. A brief pause is necessary if you are to review your own arrangements, rejecting anything which is now thoroughly old-fashioned and out-of-date. Professional Pisceans seem to be popular, and that’s good news if you’re after a new job.