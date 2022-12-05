Horoscope Today, December 6, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Leo, the fact is that different times bring different possibilities, and right now the trends are highly argumentative. Libra, The domestic situation will be in a state of flux, and that could be an understatement. Here’s your horoscope for December 6, 2022.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Even if you have to do things in a roundabout way you must keep your original goals in mind. You have suffered far too many delays to put up with further time-wasting now, just as things are moving your way. Why not take the lead? It’s time for world conquest!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your advice for the day is to take adventurous options and watch out for legal complications. It may be too early to try and buy your way out of a complex emotional situation. You would be better off making a stand on principles that you know to be right, and going it alone if necessary.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Something will come to the boil today. What or when is difficult to say, but it does seem certain that the air must be cleared, and that this may mean speaking, and accepting, a few home truths. The more honest you are with yourself, the more successful you’ll be in an appeal to a partner.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

In partnerships of all kinds, from the most intimate to the most public, today represents a profound turning-point. Someone who has come to feel that you owe them a debt, may demand that you come up trumps. However, such pressures are not only unfair, they are likely to lead to a serious rift.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The fact is that different times bring different possibilities, and right now the trends are highly argumentative. Do not be put out if friends blame you for past misdemeanours that you thought were long dead and buried. Try to understand why they feel as they do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

What is said or implied today may upset your best-laid plans, yet with your organisational skills it seems that nothing can dent your ego. Your confidence is justified in view of your broad experience. At home, let children take the lead. At work, concentrate on developing your own unique skills.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The domestic situation will be in a state of flux, and that could be an understatement! Do not let up your efforts to get financial affairs in order, even if it seems that the pressure has relaxed. The moment you loosen your grip, partners will be able to accuse you of letting them, and yourself, down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may stand the risk of feeling, or being made to feel, like an outsider in your own home. Such accusations are unfair, but may be rooted in the very real attempts you have made to shift domestic responsibility on to other shoulders. You might think that partners have to put in their fair share, but they don’t!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Adverse planetary aspects almost guarantee that misunderstandings will occur. Look upon this as a time when the stars are challenging you to communicate more clearly and lose no opportunity to say what really needs to be said. But whatever you say, say it with compassion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your horoscope has seldom held out a greater promise of change, including change for the better. No matter how hurt, angry or dismayed you feel, or if you seem to be swept by forces beyond your control, this a period of your life to treasure. Please do nothing that may diminish you in others’ eyes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

What is revealed now may make you think that a close partner or colleague is really on your side – and could soon fulfil an obligation. Yet you really must keep your feelings in check, for it is certain that you are not yet in possession of the whole, complex story.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may be one of the most tolerant and sympathetic individuals, yet there is a limit to how far you can devote yourself to other people and their private emotional disasters. You must make more time for yourself. In fact, you must make a point of pampering yourself for a change.