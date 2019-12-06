Horoscope Today, December 5, 2019: Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Taurus, other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, December 5, 2019: Aries, Leo, Cancer, Scorpio, Aquarius, Taurus, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction. Horoscope Today, December 5, 2019: Aries, Leo, Cancer, Scorpio, Aquarius, Taurus, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Don’t worry if you still can’t make up your mind. By all current indications the fact that you may be uncertain will have no bearing on the outcome of life’s little complications, be they financial, romantic or social. A close partner may still be feeling over-emotional, and needs all your care and consideration.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Deep down you must know that the moment is coming when you need to resolve a personal impasse. The planetary indications are so general that we cannot distinguish between professional pressures and private. All, as the sages and wise people of the world say, is one.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Anyone who tells you that you’ve been unfair or unjust is unlikely to be speaking the truth unless, that is, they’re looking back an awful long way into the dim and distant past. Keep your intentions to yourself for a little while longer and make sure that you’ve got the facts straight.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Discussions over serious issues should be seen for what they are – negotiations to avoid an all-out conflict. Concentrate on the facts, as far as you can, and realise the importance of give and take, recognising that others do not see the world as you do.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You should settle outstanding financial questions and prepare yourself to get on with the truly serious business, whether it be tackling an entirely new set of conditions at home, or setting out on a fresh professional adventure. People around you may still be in a difficult mood, but that doesn’t mean that you should allow their feelings to affect you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It does seem likely that you may be a little over-emotional. It would be a shame if you allowed your feelings to run away with you to the extent that you missed a valuable opportunity to sort out arrangements at home. Let others do their fair share at work.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Privacy seems to be one of the most important considerations at the moment. You won’t take kindly to anyone who pries and probes into your private affairs, or who questions your principles. Your public life is quite another matter and you need to take charge at work.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There does seem to be a fair amount of optimism in the air. I don’t like to be a wet blanket, but there is, you know, a difference between liberty, which is good, and license, which is not. Be very wary if anybody tempts you to take an extreme position.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Professional activities look like the most appropriate today, especially if you are prepared to take on responsibility for partners who may be flagging. Your social stars improve dramatically as the coming weeks pass, but ultimate success is down to your own willingness to see what partners really want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Make the most of pleasant lunar alignments, and put the maximum effort into tying up any legal loose ends and travel plans. Extravagant offers may be tempting, and you may have to rely on your own advice in financial matters, especially if family members miss the point.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your financial stars seem to be growing stronger. Window-shopping, or the purchasing of a few little treats, is a fine way to distract yourself from serious issues. If you are grappling with personal complications, you should recognise that other people are thoroughly well-intentioned.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Feelings are still running high, perhaps too high. However, on the positive side, your personal creative energy is at a peak. This is fine if you are perfectly fulfilled, but if you know you are falling below your true potential you are liable to become rather frustrated.

