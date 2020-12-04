Horoscope Today December 4, 2020: Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Check what's in store for you today.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Over the past year there’s been a subliminal message in your chart: that work should be for pleasure rather than duty. The opportunities which have opened, together with the frustrations they have sometimes stirred up, will soon be a thing of the past.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s a pleasant and enjoyable trend in your chart, one which should encourage you to be spontaneous, rather than tied down and hide-bound. Hopefully, employers, partners and others who are relying on you will give you the space you need. If they don’t, they’re making a big mistake.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon is extra strong today – all day – and now is the time to catch up with domestic re-organisation which you had begun but never completed. Also, start to look at ways to lighten the atmosphere at work. You might also be prepared to speculate with future plans, dabbling in the untried and untested.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Tomorrow’s influential and emotional Moon is already having an effect on your mood and you may have cause to breathe a sigh of relief at home. It’s very important indeed to be constructive and not to dwell on feelings which may now be irrelevant.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

New decisions and personal choices could well be dominated by money – by what you can and can’t afford. Please avoid the tendency to place a monetary value on relationships though, deciding, for example, that one person is ‘worth more’ than another.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s the Moon’s presence in your chart that is making you feel even more emotional and sensitive than usual. By late afternoon, you’ll have the choice whether to relax and enjoy yourself – or deal with deep-seated questions. Oh, and take the opportunity to pamper yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may keep yourself to yourself as much as you want. There is a great deal to be gained from a spot of solitude, and if other people are not perpetually intruding on your thoughts, you’ll come up with some remarkable ideas. Your imagination has no limits.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There will be a change of mood very soon, once you have adjusted to Mercury’s fresh position. You’ll be enjoying a wave of nostalgia, impressed by traditional values and appreciative of old-fashioned entertainments. It’s even possible that someone might turn up unexpectedly from your past.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You should spare a thought for your personal life and consider whether you have spent too much time doing what other people want. Even if you still have too many responsibilities you should now try to take some time off. Honestly, you deserve a break!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If money is a major issue lately, it’s all to the good. You could be in line for an increase in your earnings, and it looks very much as if your best move now is to pursue unusual propositions which you may have ignored in the past. They might not work out, but at least you’ll clarify your options.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Now that Uranus, one of your planetary rulers, is proving so obstinate, it looks very much as if you’ll be obliged to go back over old ground. You have a golden opportunity to right old wrongs, but don’t blame other people for your mistakes. That would be unfair!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The atmosphere is generally helpful, although your personal life might be in need of a push. It takes courage to make the first contact with potential new friends or partners, but courage you now have. Once you realise that you’re not going to be rejected, you’ll feel much better.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.