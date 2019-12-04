Horoscope Today, December 4, 2019: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Cancer, Scorpio, Aquarius, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, December 4, 2019: Aries, Leo, Cancer, Scorpio, Aquarius, Taurus, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, December 4, 2019: Aries, Leo, Cancer, Scorpio, Aquarius, Taurus, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

No matter how hard fate is pushing you along, spare some time for quiet reflection, and observe the need to take certain practical steps. These may strike you as rather boring, but they are no less essential for all that. And, if partners want to take control, then trust them! Within reason, of course!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

It’s time for a few motoring metaphors: concentrate on the road ahead and keep your headlights on full beam! One area of your life which you should be able to rely on is financial, so bear in mind that you can buy your way out of the occasional spot of bother.

Also Read | Letter sent to states: GST Council rings first alarm bells on revenue

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Don’t be afraid to speak out and lay down the law, but do so with the realisation that tradition may be a more reliable guide to action than are certain modern whims and fancies. Also, continue to keep an eye on the financial situation. By the way, high-tech purchases are called for.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Other people will give you a sympathetic hearing, but you may have to express yourself rather better than usual. Don’t bother with the facts, if you judge them irrelevant, but do convey an impression of inspiration and enthusiasm. That’s the way to persuade partners that you’re right for them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You can only gain from generous gestures. It might be asking too much to suggest that you forgive those who have let you down but, in my opinion, this is what you must do. There is absolutely no room for bad feelings from the past, so, let go and allow the present to take its course.

Also Read | Nirav-PNB rot deeper: LoUs worth Rs 25,000 crore were issued fraudulently

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

You may try to even the score up a little, but do so by elevating your own worth rather than by putting other people down. Put more effort into rearranging home and family affairs to suit you, rather than leaving these to family members or anyone else you live with.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Your solar horoscope seems to indicate that you are on the threshold of fairly major changes in your private life. Are you planning a move of home? If the answer is ‘no’, then an event of similar magnitude is still likely to occur very soon, perhaps concerning your feelings about a particular person.

Also Read | Citizenship Bill coming, ensure you are present in House, BJP directs its MPs

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Planetary forces are like ocean waves. If you’re on the shore then you’ll see them coming, but if you’re currently in deep water you may not. What is due to happen now and over the weekend depends very much on how deeply you are involved in coming events. If you take a back-seat, you may miss out!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

I don’t think there’ll be any let-up from work or other routine obligations. In fact, this may be the right time for a spot of self-promotion, letting other people know how well you’ve done, and even advertising your readiness to take on new responsibilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Foreign connections are increasingly important, but it is unclear whether it is someone from abroad who is coming into your life here and now, or if you yourself will be going overseas. Perhaps it’s a two-way process, with give and take on both sides.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Money matters must be sorted out. It’s unlikely that cash is a major cause of problems today, so it may just be a case of various small, if necessary, purchases. As far as existing decisions are concerned, take nothing for granted until the week is over.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Instead of allowing current planetary influences to undermine your confidence, you should take a number of steps. First of all reconsider financial decisions, then talk to close associates about the practicalities and finally make a point of improving your family and domestic relationships.

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd