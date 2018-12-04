Horoscope Today, December 4, 2018: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

I know I’ve said it before – but I’ll say it again. Tuesday is ruled by the planet Mars. Why that should be so, nobody knows. Such things are lost in ancient wisdom. However, the tradition holds that babies born today should be energetic, active, little creatures – and quite possibly a handful!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Financial risks continue, but there is scope to side-step difficult issues, put arduous tasks to one side and emphasise sheer fun, pleasure and relaxation. Creative and competitive Ariens will benefit – and be building up credit for the future.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

For all your energy and determination, you appear to be confused in several important respects. The point is that, although your good qualities are being emphasised at the moment, partners will just have to be very understanding and sympathetic indeed. And you will have to be patient!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Anything that disturbs your peace of mind must be dealt with, if only because you deserve to feel happy and relaxed. The last thing you want to do now is squander an opportunity. And if you’re ahead of the game you’ll already be tackling new wealth-generating opportunities.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Money matters zoom up to the top of your agenda. This is neither a good thing, nor is it bad. It does, however, reinforce the suspicion that you really must get cash questions sorted out. You must also make sure that partners are happy -even if you don’t feel like it!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Colleagues and co-workers are bound to want more than you are prepared to give, but this will probably be the least of your problems. If you are able, turn your serious attention to spending plans. And if you’re looking for a new job, the underlying trends are now moving in your favour.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The positive aspect of current obstacles, hurdles and challenges is that you may become more experienced, self-confident and astute. You see, stars which are awkward for others are actually quite favourable for you. Fate certainly has some surprises in store!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your last word over family or domestic affairs has not been uttered. However, although underlying contradictions or complications may remain, the pressure to do something about them will be eased. And, as tension relaxes, so your optimism will grow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your lunar patterns are distinctly challenging, but looking on the bright side, such periods tend to stimulate you into new achievements. Or, to put it another way, the best lessons are sometimes the most difficult. So, if you meet challenges head-on, you’ll be the winner in the long run.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

I suspect that many Sagittarians are slightly confused. One planetary force is drawing you towards everything that is routine, ordinary and mundane, while another is urging you to be profound and spiritual. What you’ve got to do is try and bring the two together.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Creative aspirations and social passions seem to be at the centre of this week’s stresses and strains. You may have strong feelings about certain people, and might do better not to get too closely involved. But then sometimes you just have to get in and stir the emotional pot. Can you resist the temptation?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

What magnificent times these are! Any adverse or challenging planetary influences signify that you are now presented with a remarkable opportunity to break the patterns and habits of a lifetime. The next stage is to continue with your plans in private.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Creative activities are signified by the peculiar line-up of planets in active and energetic sectors of your chart. Bring your own unique talents to every area of your existence, both personal and professional. You’ll be taking on new group responsibilities soon, by the way, so make some spare time.