Horoscope Today, December 31, 2019: Aries, Gemini, Leo, Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, December 31, 2019: Aquarius, Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Pisces, Leo – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You’re one to set the rules, rather than obey them. Consider the course of action that is correct for you, rather than just going along with the crowd. Distant places may beckon, and on the most mundane level this is a useful day for fixing travel plans.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Social connections could involve legal complications. Just how or why this should be so is not clear, but you can help matters along by making sure that you know exactly what is your responsibility — and what is a partner’s. Mind you, they might not agree with you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your very personal business could appear to be someone else’s problem, but you shouldn’t believe everything you hear. At work there are ways to boost your income, but only if you approach the issues from a radically different direction. You may have to drag colleagues into the present, though.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

As soon as one relationship is ended another will begin, which must be good news. Yet, it may be your own attitudes which need attention, rather than the people you mix with. You can, if you wish, completely transform your feelings and behaviour within one special intimate partnership.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Sometimes the right words come out in the wrong way. Too much has been said in haste or in anger recently, and you should now find ways to recharge your emotional batteries. Try to find imaginative means of increasing your earning power, but remember to consult others at every step.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

One particular emotional involvement is now passing through a curious phase. What once seemed so true may now seem like a waste of time. You may feel free to speak your mind and put your foot down, and shouldn’t be intimidated by others’ ability to confuse the issues.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You’re coming up to a critical moment for home and family relationships, and any and all positive changes ought now to be encouraged. There should soon be good news for those planning a move, and while financial matters look uncertain, you may need to reach the best agreement you can.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You may still have to consider long-term investments, but it’s immediate cash concerns which need sorting out first. You’re at your most persuasive, so you may try presenting proposals which have already been rejected, giving them an entirely different gloss.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

The climate is still much too volatile to settle on long-term plans. The current feeling that everything is up for grabs should suit your temperament, so you’ll be tempted to put aside any lingering fears for your security. Keep partners informed as and when you feel it’s necessary.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

There is intense pressure for constructive change across the board. You may be primed to benefit most if you are pursuing a creative line, or committed to any activity which is designed for self-improvement. Only the highest standards will do.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

What you do with your private life is up to you. However, others may disagree. It’s especially important to keep a dialogue going at home, all the more so if you want to keep parents or children on your side. If you try to go it alone then you’ll almost certainly come unstuck.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You will be tempted into rash decisions and impulsive actions, a tendency which although strong today, may continue all week. The final decision must always be yours, but do be aware of the likely consequences: there is no substitute for careful planning.

