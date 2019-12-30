Horoscope Today, December 30, 2019: Aries, Gemini, Leo, Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, December 30, 2019: Aquarius, Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Pisces, Leo – check astrology prediction Horoscope Today, December 30, 2019: Aquarius, Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Pisces, Leo – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

A pleasant lunar pattern favours all adventurous matters, so you may push yourself to the limit, but you should do so in the most relaxed manner possible.

On a down-to-earth note, make sure that you’re completely aware of your rights in all respects.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Life could be slightly expensive, but there’s unlikely to be anything you can’t handle. It’s also a suitable moment for arranging social excursions, especially to the far corners of the globe. Perhaps, though, it’s a voyage of the imagination which catches your fancy.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A curious and lively period brings few direct planetary alignments, but plenty which make their presence felt in discreet, subtle avenues. As it happens, there will be myriad ways for you to dodge routine commitments and seek out fresh interests.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You should spare a little extra time for health matters and resolve to improve your physical well-being. Although there are indications that you’ll have plenty on your plate today, you make a point of considering your diet and exercise regime afresh.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You may be struggling to keep private matters from becoming public. You might also have difficulty adjusting to normal daily life and changing circumstances. The way out of this trap is to change your attitude to your duties, and infuse everything you do with personal creative enthusiasm.

It can be done.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

If other people are taking the lead, then this is a development most earnestly to be encouraged! You’ll open up new vistas for the future if you follow where they tread, soaking up new experiences. One word of advice, though — don’t believe everything that other people say about each other.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

It’s a useful day for short journeys, discussions and interviews, but what seems to be more important is your ability to empathise with other people. That is, you should try to genuinely understand exactly how they feel. Then you might even be able to make decisions on their behalf.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

It’s not a bad day for shopping, and there could be the odd bargain on the horizon. However, even such trivial developments could start a train of events that eventually leads to completely unexpected results. Even a minor choice could have epic consequences.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

The ball is in your court today, so you may well have the upper hand. Realise, though, that with every stroke of good fortune comes a duty to others. The most useful thing you can do for yourself now is to change your emotional attitudes, looking at the demands you’ve been making of others. Perhaps you’ve not always been fair.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

There is everything to gain from spending some time alone, so don’t feel bad about being secretive or keeping your feelings to yourself. In all discussions and debates express yourself forcefully, but without tipping over into aggression.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Partners or close companions still imagine that you will run true to form, but how wrong they are. This is an extraordinarily powerful week for you to defy all such misplaced expectations. Sooner or later a partner will realise that you were right.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Take command. As a Piscean you are not normally considered a natural leader, yet one of your deeper skills is your ability to lead from behind! Your talents in this respect are extremely subtle, and in the right situation you need only click your fingers for others to do what you want.

