Horoscope Today December 3, 2020: Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Plenty is still happening on the domestic front, although some plans may run into delays. Look on the bright side, for you’ll have a chance to stand still, take stock, and guard against future mistakes and misunderstandings. Besides, there are a few more days before you need to make up your mind.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Whenever the pace slows down, take the chance to rethink your plans in the light of fresh information. If other people should seem particularly critical or argumentative, don’t take offence, but try to see the core of truth in their every statement.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re slowly building up to a break with the past that may have dramatic consequences for your personal life. You need to free yourself from stale attitudes, perhaps even dabbling in lifestyle changes. Remember, it may be you who needs to adapt, not partners.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

As the day progresses, the accent may shift from concern over specific details to a more general look at new possibilities. You’re in a planning phase, so think about the future and look closely at all the options that are open to you. The last thing you want to do now is throw away all that you’ve worked for.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’re now coming to the end of a long period when money was under the microscope. Whether you have taken chances or not is your business, but from now on your decisions may be more restricted. But, with less choice, your life will become simpler and more relaxed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

As Jupiter pulls into a new region of your chart, it’s becoming increasingly likely that you’ll have to be much more determined in future. The very worst thing you can do is to take your advantages for granted. In fact, complacency could be your undoing. Stay alert!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re going to have to take some very tough decisions, a few of which will concern work, others, personal affairs. Make sure you are well prepared, and that you have all the facts at your fingertips. Plus, try to tie up all loose ends while you still have the chance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You can begin to look forward to a period of relative emotional fulfilment. This is not upon you quite yet, but you can start to make plans, sure in the knowledge that others will soon be particularly susceptible to your charms. It is good to be popular!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your chart is brimming with energy, indicating that much of what you turn your hand to at present is designed to enhance your standing in the community. There are friends who are prepared to help, if only you would ask. If you don’t say anything, you can’t complain if you’re ignored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There are ways and means to enhance your general sense of self-esteem. Start by aiming for promotion at work, and also take on social responsibilities. If you question your current methods of achieving your goals, you’ll realise how you can do very much better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The road to interest and excitement lies far afield. This is therefore an excellent moment to revive foreign contacts and investigate an overseas journey. If you’re pursuing ambitions in higher education, or just investigating a new interest, press ahead with confidence.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may be getting all steamed up about the way other people have treated you, or about their failure to fulfil their promises. One thing you cannot do is go back to the past, so concentrate on creating the future. You may already have a good sense of how events are due to pan out.

