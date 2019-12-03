Horoscope Today, December 3, 2019: Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Cancer, Aquarius, Taurus, other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, December 3, 2019: Gemini, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, Cancer, other signs – check the astrological prediction Horoscope Today, December 3, 2019: Gemini, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, Cancer, other signs – check the astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You are being forced along at a pace not of your own choosing. Children, or other family commitments, may be putting you under increased pressure. Domestic repairs may also be adding to your burden, so you’ll do best to face up to awkward issues as soon as you can, rather than sweeping them under the carpet.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’ve been under emotional pressure but it will soon be clear that you’ve been given a reprieve. Please be advised that all delaying tactics can only put off the inevitable for a few days, and that, in the meantime, you should continue to prepare your ground.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You should pay attention to basics and remember those ancient stories about how wise people built their houses on foundations of stone, rather than sand or straw. Do the necessary deeds now and nobody will be able to blow you off course, later. Try to get more experienced friends on your side.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Deal with financial questions as soon as you can. This may mean no more than a spot of essential shopping. However, before much longer you should be thinking seriously about the future: an important discussion may be overdue, and if you don’t come up with the answer then you might lose control over events.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The day is divided into roughly two halves, and although you’re likely to be in charge this morning, by late afternoon you may have the increasing feeling that destiny is weaving a mighty web around your affairs. You need recognition for your achievements – but it may not come just yet!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Nobody can force you to reveal anything against your will. Neither can they object if you seem to be going behind their backs. By late evening, or at least by tomorrow, you’ll be ready to spill the beans. Your task is to find exactly the right words.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are often to be seen at your best when engaged in your own activities, with total responsibility for how you manage your personal affairs. My concern at the moment is that you might be lured into a spot of counter-productive plotting or rumour-mongering.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you feel the world is against you, today is the day to start picking up allies. Concentrate on specifics early in the day, but towards the evening focus on the broader issues. Begin to look at your long-term goals. Do they really suit you? Or should you think again?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Venus is a sympathetic planet by nature, but that doesn’t mean that you have it all your own way emotionally at the moment. From the astrological point of view it is only right and proper that you make more of an effort to understand partners’ feelings, instead of dismissing them out of hand.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Observe the sensible patterns which the heavens set down for you and get financial matters sewn up by mid-afternoon, especially if joint arrangements are crucial to your general well-being. Your next step should be to consider the ethical and moral implications.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Play your cards right and partners will be generous, loyal and forgiving. It does seem likely, though, that you may be unwilling to accept goodwill, perhaps imagining that partners have ulterior motives. You’re wrong! A domestic dilemma should be solved soon.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

After what should be a relatively busy day you will find that partners will play an increasing role in your affairs. If you’ve let your social life slide, then this looks like a perfect time to start getting in touch, particularly if you drifted apart from a loved one without meaning to.

