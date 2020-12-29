Horoscope Today, December 29, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

One way or another you must rise above little disappointments and rejections, and the best way to do this is to stop thinking about yourself and see what you can do for others. Do try to be as charming as possible in all situations – and get partners to see that pleasant manners can help them, too.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Decide whether one particular friendship or emotional connection is worth maintaining on its present level. Otherwise think about what you can do to make your life more enjoyable and creative. After all, you were put on this planet to relish life’s pleasures.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You could not ask for more support from home, even though family members may not be much use unless you demonstrate to all and sundry that you have a firm direction and that you know exactly what you are doing. You must assert your authority first, and then exercise it with wisdom.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Deeply favourable aspects relate to travel stars and connections with people in other places. Quite simply it is an excellent moment to pick up your pen, get on the phone and get in touch. You might even be surprised by some of the hidden truths which come to light.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There’s still a strong emphasis on cost, and you may be inhibited by the feeling that there’s something you want, but can’t afford. There may be a way around almost any obstacle, but you must persuade others that you need their unqualified backing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You have the advantage, and a number of emotional trump cards are still in your hand. Do be aware though, that as money becomes a more important consideration, so you may shift your position over a number of relationships. Give partners time to catch up.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Give your mystical and spiritual aspirations a bit of extra space today. There is a great deal to be said for spending some time by yourself, and also in thinking deeply about what exactly it is that makes partners tick. The answers might be surprising.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There is far too much at stake for you to lose control now. Venus’s occupation of your chart makes it clear that at work your best chances come from improving relationships with colleagues. In fact, business and pleasure may merge in an intriguing manner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Even people you have dealt with in the past could turn out to be unreliable, but by the same token, people you thought untrustworthy will eventually prove their true worth. Don’t judge others by appearances! You might even have been wrong in your assessment of a close friend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Solving those daily problems is all a matter of common sense! Check out legal questions and, in all areas, consider the ethical issues. Establish a sense of moral purpose, free from dogma, and you’ll manage your practical affairs very much more efficiently in future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are very likely to find that aspects of your personal life have changed out of all recognition. You’re now entering a period of consolidation which could continue until the next bout of change in about two or three months’ time. Prepare your ground with all due care.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may allow life to take its own course, pressing ahead with your personal plans, but allowing partners to imagine that everything is going their way. It’s all a matter of being as diplomatic as you can! Events will work out in your favour, but perhaps not exactly as you expect.