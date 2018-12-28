Horoscope Today, December 28, 2018: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Advertising

I mentioned numerology yesterday. Today’s number is three, representing harmony. Let me explain. Under the number two, possibilities multiply and, as we try them out, conflicts can arise. The number three is all about finding compromise, the third way which reconciles previously contradictory people and activities. It’s time to make peace!

Horoscope in Tamil | Horoscope in Bengali | Horoscope in Hindi

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is no way that past memories can be erased, but this time around you need to run your life in an entirely different spirit from the one you once knew. Both at work, and at home, expect the unexpected. The next set of lunar alignments is already preparing emotional fireworks.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It is absolutely and definitely time to take an overview of all your affairs, both the overtly public and the intensely personal. Consider your plans and actions from a moral perspective, and see if there is room for improvement. I’m sure there is.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Advertising

It’s a day of potential tumult and turbulence for almost everybody. You are more likely to be an onlooker than a direct participant, in which case your Geminian wisdom will be much appreciated by those who are locked in emotional battles, with themselves – and with you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You have a simple choice. Either you must throw yourself into whatever is happening, even if changeable, with 110% commitment. Or you may stay at the sidelines. However, if you choose to stand aloof, circumstances may well force your hand at last.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Someone, somewhere, is thinking of you. You never know – getting in touch with people you haven’t seen for a long time could be a very pleasant way to spend your energy. You may have a few doubts but it’s perfectly acceptable to seek reassurance from people you trust.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Responsibilities for children and younger relatives could be among those duties which have been tying you down. However, the psychological lesson for all Virgos is to return to and begin to question certain aspects of your childhood conditioning.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

One of the best ways to get on with family members is to share their ambitions. The more interest you show in them, the more they’ll show in you, and a way will be found to settle current dilemmas and disputes. And if there’s anything else you want to get going – and I mean anything – now is the time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Watch out for legal complications, and always act only out of the highest of motives. In matters concerning you and you alone, do whatever you wish, but if others are involved you must consider their position very carefully indeed. You’re in one of your secretive moods, but don’t let anyone think you’re going behind their back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

While events are moving as fast as they are, there may be little you can do to influence the situation. However, what does lie in your hands is an ability to change your attitudes and preconceptions, so try to see what exactly it is within you which sometimes causes you to tip your material resources down the drain!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

An approaching lunar pattern could be one of the most important planetary happenings in your chart for some time. This doesn’t mean that the earth is going to move – although it could do. What is more important is a sense of opportunity and an awareness of possibilities which should begin to infect your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may be a little confused as to why work and other routine activities seem to require a return to the past. It’s not necessarily that mistakes were made, just that you still have certain lessons to learn. Tie up lingering loose ends and you’ll feel a whole lot better.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Advertising

When other people are falling out, it must be in your interests to get them working together again. If you have become accustomed to playing the peacemaker, you may have to use your valuable diplomatic skills today. Don’t let your thin skin hold you back.