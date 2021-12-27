Horoscope Today, December 27, 2021: Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The moment you relax your grip on financial affairs, you’ll run the risk of making losses. These may be minor (perhaps you will be overcharged for goods), but will nonetheless be easily avoidable. Partners are feeling the pinch, so offer tea and sympathy if they get irritable.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

This week’s constructive atmosphere may mark a turning-point between two phases in personal aspirations. The transition may not always be smooth, but you’ll handle your affairs with great care and understanding. And always remember – it’s good to clear the air.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may feel as if you’re caught between two opposing options, uncertain which is the best way to free yourself from an impasse. The answer lies in your own hands and it’s absolutely necessary that you truly understand your deeper motivations. Once you know what you want, you can get it!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your friends and partners may now be under much more pressure than you, which makes for a change. Why not use this opportunity to help those in need and repay past favours? The general tone of the times, by the way, is lively and original, so no settling for the old and familiar. Try new options.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The point to grasp is that contrasts and contradictions between your personal and professional lives will always be with you, and that you can only do yourself good by dealing with awkward choices and facing hard facts. Partners should respond best if you are totally honest.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are well-known for your sympathetic and compassionate qualities, and friends will be trooping to your door with problems for you to solve. Be your normal patient self. There do seem to be changes coming at work, so keep an eye out for interesting openings.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

All the signs point to the likelihood that you’ve just had, or are about to receive, a serious financial opportunity. In the final analysis, you know that only you are responsible for any losses or gains. The simple advice is to steer clear of strangers bearing false promises.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Recent events should have been good for your morale. Emotionally, you might be wondering just what has hit you, and why you have been singled out for such intriguing treatment. If there’s too much to handle, then stay calm, don’t panic and hang on to your secrets.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s difficult to think of a more fascinating astrological pattern than that which will be affecting many people around you. It could be a little while longer before the old certainty returns. It could even be a few weeks, so keep your plans good and flexible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Friends have been sending out mixed messages, and while you’re willing to trust that events will work out as planned, a degree of doubt is creeping in. After today, planetary pressures will continue to be tense, but that could be helpful if it stirs you out of a rut.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It would be an understatement to suggest that current stars are confused. But, then, sometimes it’s good to have your options all mixed up. And even if you score the slightest success against overwhelming odds, you will deserve sincere congratulations. If you relish change, so much the better.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This is a fine time to hold important discussions, not least because partners may at last be ready to see your point of view. The trouble is that family members tend to regard anything you say as a personal challenge. Help yourself by being polite, diplomatic and considerate.