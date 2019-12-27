Horoscope Today, December 27, 2019: Aries, Leo, Gemini, Aquarius, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, December 27, 2019: Aries, Virgo, Leo, Gemini, Aquarius, other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, December 27, 2019: Aries, Virgo, Leo, Gemini, Aquarius, other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Relations with children should have improved. If there are still questions to be answered, then it may be that you’ve been looking in the wrong direction. Try a spot of lateral thinking. What I mean is that the solutions may lie in the most unlikely areas.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The current phase in the lunar month is always slightly tense, but you could be surprised at how well things turn out in the end. Your whole approach will soon be vindicated, possibly when children or younger relations finally realise how right you have been.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re not out of the woods yet so keep your guard up. It is difficult to see whether you have been battling at work or at home, but it may be both. In this case, you should aim for a well-earned rest over the coming few days. Hopefully, a pressing commitment can be shelved.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A stunning relationship between the Sun and Jupiter suggests a moment of supreme creativity, probably affecting financial matters, foreign contacts and ethical questions, not to mention educational possibilities. It goes without saying that benefits may accrue in all these areas.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Hopefully the way is now much clearer as far as monetary issues are concerned. If you have to rectify a financial situation, or any other personal matter, spare a little time for the finer points. Plus, you’re closer to the resolution of a personal dilemma than you feared, but not necessarily in the manner you thought!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you need proof that you are on the right track, try asking close companions. People you live or work with day in and day out may have difficulty finding exactly the right words but, even when they’re not telling the whole truth, you know what they really mean!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

No doubt you are a mite confused. This is just as it should be, for the planets favour all things mysterious and unknown. However, they are also keeping you hard at work, so there is no time to muddle around! If a partner tries meddling in matters which are none of their business, then you’ll be forced to redefine your boundaries.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Let things take their own course and you’ll save yourself all sorts of trouble. If you have a mind for your own survival, you’ll leave strangers, partners, friends, lovers and acquaintances to solve their own silly quibbles! Don’t let them hold you back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may have taken a moderate battering, but I think it’s now safe to lift your head above the trenches. You may even make a few moves behind the scenes which will set you up for future prosperity. Don’t bank on quick profits though, for initial impressions are bound to be misleading.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Seldom have you been in such a strong position to name your price or dictate your terms. For once you have both the facts and their deeper implications at your disposal, which means you’re one step ahead of everyone else. It’s all a question of finding the right way to say what you want.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may soon find yourself back to square one over a financial or professional matter. Actually this is a good thing, and you should also make it your goal to get back to the roots in your emotional life. Once you’ve established a sense of certainty then you’ll be free to experiment.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You should now begin a new emotional journey and enjoy a process of unravelling your deepest motives. Someone close may have tried your patience, but I don’t think you should concern yourself with this any longer. Ultimately, they need to recognise their own problems before anyone else can help them.

