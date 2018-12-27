Horoscope Today, December 27, 2018: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

To find today’s numerology, we start with eleven, break it down into one and one, and then add them together to make two. Two is the number of choice, representing the cosmic moment at which the unity of the cosmos begins to fragment into different possibilities. So, if there’s anything new that you’d like to try, now could be a fine moment to experiment.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

This is one of those times when all your normal standards and preconceptions need to be put on hold. There is no point in either judging yourself or criticising other people according to what happened in the past. If ever there was a time to live in the present, this is it!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The planetary clarion call is to be adventurous. However, for many of you, three areas of your life stand out: legal questions, travel plans and higher education. In all these matters you should take very detailed notice of your own situation and set out to offer others a helping hand.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Don’t be confused by the fact that money seems to be so important. The vital issue now is your value system, and the judgments you make both on yourself and other people. Try to be aware of the ways in which this is shaping your relationships.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You seem to be suffering from a strange desire to rake over the coals, fanning the flames of some old argument or dispute. Whether you go ahead or not is your choice, but it may be worth looking at the possible consequences before you make a start.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

From your solar chart it looks as if you are entering the realms of imagination and mystery which take you further into your dreams than ever before. Watch out for confusion in the so-called real world and take care at work, but enjoy your fantasies.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It is artistic Virgos who are best fitted to survive the week – and find the success you all deserve. You may not count yourself amongst this select group, but you’d be wrong. There are a hundred and one ways to develop your untapped creative potential, so get on with it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It is impossible to tell whether it is home and family life or professional and worldly ambitions which require the most attention. All that is certain is that twenty-six hours in the day are not sufficient to deal with all that you have on your plate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Whatever you do, select an adventurous path. Don’t take risks, but do extend yourself in areas as yet unknown to you. In some strange way an overseas connection, perhaps from the past, is about to acquire an increasing significance. Perhaps the world will come knocking at your door.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your own finances are inextricably linked to other people’s and the consequences right now seem to be two-fold. First, you must realise that your actions will have a profound effect on other people. Second, there may be some developments which lie ultimately outside your control.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

For the fourth day running you can benefit from inspired planetary alignments but you may also be somewhat muddled, if only because new options are opening up. Your best policy is to be as adaptable as possible, for if you bend with the wind you should do very well indeed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It is time to take your physical state in hand, making sure that you have enough relaxation and that you are getting the diet and exercise appropriate to your circumstances. Get in shape for the future now and hang on to – or restore – your youth.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Something rather theatrical is stirring in your soul, and over the next few days you may be carried to heights of romantic endeavour. Always remember that at such times you run the risk of disappointment, so keep at least one foot partially on the ground!