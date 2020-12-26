Horoscope Today, December 26, 2020: Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – April 20)

This is a moment to boast, believe in yourself and generally aim for the top. If you imagine that it is best to be humble, and to hide your talents under a stone, you will miss out. The one important condition is to avoid bad-tempered people – especially the ones who don’t believe in you!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

You have long ago realised that there are situations in which the best plan is to stay still and avoid being noticed. This may be your most effective strategy unless, that is, you are prepared to turn your life upside down! It all depends on how much confidence you have – and courage!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You have no doubt discovered what other people have been up to, but don’t imagine that you know the whole truth. This is a very useful time for travel, partly because the results will exceed your expectations. It’s possible that an unexpected encounter could take your life in a new direction.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Think about what you can do for others. Within the family it seems to be children and younger relatives who need maximum unconditional support. Your behaviour may be largely dominated by events which took place a long time ago, and memories which may be buried deep in your unconscious.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

You are probably unaware of just how much you can influence other people, and it’s therefore very important indeed to be positive – to encourage, cajole and enthuse them, creating a sense of hope. This is in spite of the fact that you may be a little wobbly emotionally.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

You may well have hidden fears and suspicions, perhaps because you imagine that an agreement is coming unstuck. Careful and practical action is the answer. Also, raise your spirits with pleasant day-dreams, and spend a little time planning those much-needed improvements.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Seen from one angle your stars are positively riotous, although social costs may spiral out of control unless you take firm action. Old friends may be on your mind, so get in touch. Steer clear of conflict; even if that does mean postponing a particular appointment.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

Your stars have seldom looked more competitive. Put aside any doubts, overcome all qualms, and set out to be number one in love, at home and at work. Only accept those social taboos and constraints which suit you. And don’t let everyone else know your intentions – unless you absolutely have to.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Life is in the balance and could swing either way, whether towards confrontation or towards great joy. The choice is yours. The main consideration, though, is always to aim for the most adventurous options, broadening your horizons and catching a glimpse of the larger picture.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

You seem to be going through an extravagant phase and, in some cases, that may be an understatement! Domestic and family commitments could add to the monetary burden, while personal relationships are heading for an intense period. The next few weeks could bring surprises, so get ready.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

Matrimonial and partnership affairs become even more important – if such a thing were possible. It is necessary to put your own interests to one side ever so briefly, offering your full emotional support to people you love. I hope they’ll appreciate your sacrifice.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

The one thing which really bothers you now concerns the extent to which you have been exploited. It is never pleasant to have your emotions taken for granted, but that is what seems to have happened. Perhaps you should pick the right moment and explain how you feel.