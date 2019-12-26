Horoscope Today, December 26, 2019: Aries, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Taurus, Libra, Scorpio, other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, December 26, 2019: Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Aries, Taurus, Libra, Scorpio, other zodiac signs. Horoscope Today, December 26, 2019: Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Aries, Taurus, Libra, Scorpio, other zodiac signs.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Have you ever fancied being a great artist? There is no need to pretend you’re a Picasso or a Leonardo da Vinci, but there is now great scope to discover fulfilment by developing a latent creative talent. You never know, you might even meet new friends.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon moves into a supportive position, so there’s hope that one or two difficult situations may have resolved themselves. Perhaps news of this will arrive during the day. If you’re waiting on other people’s decisions, then recent delays should soon be dealt with.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Certain people appear to have under-estimated your ingenuity. They might also have misunderstood your determination to succeed. If so, you may now accept that you have total control in one particular relationship, but also a few attendant obligations. After all, rights always carry responsibilities.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Sun, Moon and Mars form a series of alliances which should keep you on the move. But even if you’re confined to base-camp your mind will be buzzing with new ideas. Observe these rules and you won’t go far wrong: follow all directions meticulously, give others the benefit of the doubt and pay no heed to rumours.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

I wouldn’t be surprised if a complete stranger gives you a hard time today. Even people you thought you knew well will be a mite touchy, so chart a careful course, especially if money is involved. The last thing you want to do now is end up out of pocket.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is obviously a loss or an emotional hurt from the past that still festers. However, you shouldn’t let such memories influence your attitudes to the present, especially in view of today’s rather delicate situation. If surprising news arrives then watch your reaction – and don’t jump to instant conclusions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may have made quite a number of useful adjustments recently, but whether you can really expect others to play the game your way is a question that must remain open. Keep ethical issues and foreign contacts under review – just in case something turns up!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your stars are particularly active today. It seems certain that you will be tempted to undertake a risk of some sort. Whether you win or lose is much less important than that you learn the required lessons. That way you’ll carry the experience forward to new situations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Even if you imagine you are in the right, you should go out of your way to placate and pacify partners. The problem is, you can’t tell in advance whether it is to be colleagues, friends or family whose feathers need smoothing down. Sensitivity is required!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Communication holds the key, and for once local calls are as important as long-distance. When you step outside your front door there is no way of knowing whether your trip will take you to the nearest corner, or to the furthest recesses of the globe!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

As new planetary patterns come into play you will have to alter some of your preconceptions. You may, for example, be more prepared to back up your hunches with hard cash. At the very least you must look at what you need to guarantee your security.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This is one of the most important days of the year, chiefly as far as your private affairs, personal relationships and domestic conditions are concerned. You must take a decisive action now, bearing in mind that partners’ agreement should be secured first.

