Horoscope Today, December 26, 2018: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Advertising

More about the Moon. You probably know that it presents a monthly energy-peak but you may not have been aware that some research indicates that women have more energy at the Full Moon, but men are most active at the New Moon. I’m looking forward for more confirmation of this. It really does indicate that men and women are different!

Horoscope in Tamil | Horoscope in Bengali | Horoscope in Hindi

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You are now moving into the very heart of a period of potentially gigantic improvement at home or at work. It is difficult to see to what extent your personal feelings will be involved but, in any event, you know just how vital it is to keep a dialogue going.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

In all personal relationships one of the most important considerations is how other people value you. It is more than likely that you have been taken for granted, and this must now be stopped. Try to improve relationships with children – you should find them particularly responsive.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Advertising

By now you must be aware that your financial situation is in a state of flux. The best advice may be to allow the process of change to continue and not to attempt any fresh arrangements until you are absolutely certain that events have come to rest.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

With a little luck you will soon come that much closer to understanding exactly what it is that makes someone else tick. It’s no use taking surface appearances seriously, for what is truly essential will be concealed from view. You’re about to take an important decision, so keep a clear head.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

One of the most useful things you can do at the moment is make a careful note of any strange dreams. The plain truth is that your unconscious mind is in turmoil, digesting and processing changes in your everyday life including, for many of you, developments at work.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Socially you seem to be returning to the past. It is almost as if you have unfinished business, perhaps from long ago, which now needs to be attended to. Certainly, a sentimental journey could help you establish your roots, and restore a link with the past.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are beginning to feel the strain at work, and at home, as the need to balance opposing desires, commitments and people begins to tell. It will do you good to cease basing your actions on self-interest, and look at all matters anew through your ethical spectacles!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You have thought long and hard about what you need from a particular relationship, and it may finally be time to see if you are going to get it. Once you swing into action you must be prepared to change your plans at a moment’s notice, so stay alert.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Probably the most sensible thing you can do is to pay very careful attention to criticism and comments from friends and partners. It may be painful to admit you were wrong, but essential nonetheless! Plus, partners will respect your honesty. And about time, too!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Whatever the uncertainty or confusion you face at the moment, it is essential to keep a track of details today. Everything that happens and every word that people speak, contribute to the larger picture, so you must stay awake. A legal problem should be settled, soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Although this is a reasonable moment for speculation, it is the worst possible time to gamble. Your judgment will be so coloured by vague hopes and fears that it will be impossible to make a reasoned decision. Concentrate on developing the poetry in your soul.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Advertising

You look all set to defy whatever reputation you have left for being a shrinking violet, or even for being a wallflower! Social and romantic adventures lie ahead, and you need to start planning now, so get your diary out and don’t double-book yourself.