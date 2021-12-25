Horoscope Today, December 25, 2021: Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Cash and career matters are still on your mind, but do try to put practical issues behind you during the weekend. Life is too short to spend all your time worrying over how you are ever going to pay your way. Why not let partners take the responsibility – and the strain?

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Make an early start if you want to get ahead of the pack. Social prospects are still bright and, although you will be giving some thought to worldly matters, you really ought to try and relax. If you don’t look after yourself, then you can’t expect other people to, can you?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s a favourable weekend for getting financial plans into shape. Forge ahead with all family arrangements and hope for the best: someone may be arranging a very pleasant surprise for you. More pleasant, I suspect, than you could ever possibly imagine!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Why is that people at home seem determined to disagree with your plans or think up problems to slow you down? Perhaps it’s because you failed to consult them when you were dreaming up your current schemes. It’s never too late to tell them the full facts.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Keep on the move this weekend, though you may be happier making short journeys than long. Push business matters to one side and enjoy your social life free of the cares and concerns which tend to cloud your vision. Stay active and you’ll carry partners with you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

A partnership dispute or a delay in communications should clear very soon, if it has not already done so. Turn your back on fantasy and waffle, and concentrate on what you can do of practical value. That way you will virtually guarantee your success.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You could be in for a romantic weekend, especially if you’re single. If you’re spoken for, cheer up, for there is still plenty of scope for you and your partner to give life an exciting new twist. Even though you need order, you do love fortune’s unexpected turns.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Anything which is set in motion today should have a rewarding outcome. However, there is much that still needs to be explained and you may be labouring under one or two misapprehensions. These will be gradually resolved over the next two weeks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you’ve any spare time you may wish to devote a little energy to your long-term interests, especially your investments and savings. Most of the indications suggest that ventures entered into now will eventually prove very profitable. And that is bound to bring a smile to your face.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s a romantic weekend in the broadest sense. Quite aside from the intimate, emotional side of your life, you will be looking at the world through rose-tinted spectacles. Exotic cultures may beckon but, as you know, when you arrive somewhere new, you’re still you. That will never change!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A restless mood may make it difficult to concentrate, but there will be rewards if you find yourself in unfamiliar surroundings. Social gatherings have much to offer this evening. And, in that case, why not go for broke, and take a risk with your feelings?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Diplomacy is still your best policy if you’re trying to hang on to one particular friendship. On the other hand, if you are at the end of your tether there is no better moment to set yourself free. The Sun’s alignment with Venus is gentle, creative, affectionate – and favourable.