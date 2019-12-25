Horoscope Today, December 25, 2019: Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Aries, Taurus, Libra, Scorpio, other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, December 25, 2019: Gemini, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, Cancer, other signs – check the astrological prediction Horoscope Today, December 25, 2019: Gemini, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, Cancer, other signs – check the astrological prediction

Did you know that you are more likely to consult your doctor in the six days after the Full Moon? Well, you are! But why should this be? One possibility is that we are more emotional and more likely to imagine that we are ill. Another is that the Moon has speeded up our bodily functions – and we really are ill!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The moment has come to lead other people a merry dance by taking off and making fame and fortune your ultimate goal. Just to follow another tack for a change, your creative powers are as strong as ever, and you may look to your own individual skills and talents.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It doesn’t matter whether your current problems are intensely personal – or strictly public and professional. All that matters is that you adopt an open-hearted approach and welcome other people into your confidence. You’ll be unhappy with any actions which require deception, however small.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Fortunately consultation with others comes naturally to you, but if I may make a gentle observation, you are not always that good at listening to other people’s responses. Today you must take all advice to heart, even if it feels as if you’ve heard it all before.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s said that you can’t jump in the same river twice. This ancient riddle is an astrological truth which makes enormous sense at the moment: the same conditions will never return, so you must plan for the future, not live in the past. In other words, life is not a rehearsal!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It may be in your best interests to wait a while longer before taking too much on trust or finalising personal arrangements. Also, you should now accord partners more respect than has sometimes been the case. It’s the least that they deserve, but it will also reflect well on you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It is not like you to do things on the spur of the moment, but you are now entering a period of maximum impatience in your relationships and at work. Be sure that if you disturb a professional partnership, the results are as desired. Remember the old saying: act in haste, repent at leisure!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If you have raised your sights to the higher questions, those involving ethics and morality, even schemes which recently appeared to be fraught with obstacles could become a great deal easier. You should take some of the credit, but so should someone who has given you good, if uncomfortable, advice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Mercury, planet of deep thought, is now intriguingly aligned with your sign. You must now therefore develop original ideas. More than that, you may benefit from the absolute determination to reject anything that no longer suits your mood.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’re a complex person, but then you don’t need me to tell you that. If you wish, you may continue the rules and habits of a lifetime and maintain a sense of imaginative chaos at home. If anyone tries to make you follow their ideas, just smile sweetly and ignore them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Strong financial indications continue but with a distinctly problematic set of circumstances. Either you’ll make an enormous profit or you’ll be ripped off – there is no middle way. However, play your cards with great care and you’ll undoubtedly pick up a nice bargain.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If you have your wits about you at present, you can soon finally agree a deal or transaction which has been uppermost in your mind for a very long time. You may, though, have to fill in the details at a later date. Next week should do it, so make your plans immediately.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You must now be prepared to take snap decisions, much as this may go against the grain. If you’re in need of expert advice or assistance you may wait until tomorrow. Also, happy to say, hard effort is likely to bring the desired monetary remuneration.

