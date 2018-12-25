Horoscope Today, December 25, 2018: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Advertising

We’re in another lunar haze at the moment. I know we all have our own fluctuating biological rhythms, but all of us are subject to the Moon’s monthly pattern. The Moon has recently brought a peak of energy which is now past. The mood is becoming slightly more relaxed, so anyone who wants to ease off the pressure is welcome to do so.

Horoscope in Tamil | Horoscope in Bengali | Horoscope in Hindi

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

In common with quite a number of other signs, you should view this as an ideal day for thought and communication. So get talking! Now! Whatever you’ve been sitting on or keeping to yourself should now be revealed to the world. In love, go that extra mile to keep the peace.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Check out your financial situation. It’s likely that your choices might be greater than you think, both in terms of what you can do to maximise your earnings, and what can be done to pick up a bargain or two. One thing is certain – and it’s that you need respect. Will it come? It depends on you!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Advertising

By the time you wake up this morning the Moon should have embarked on a new and beneficial cycle. Above all, try to get a fix on events at home, and insist that your wishes be obeyed! Partners who think that they can get away with anything will soon learn how wrong they are.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Over the next forty-eight hours you should aim to spend as much time as possible by yourself. The aim is not just to be alone, but to give yourself the space for your imagination to drift off and come back with the answer to a current dilemma. At work, look after all those little facts, or you’ll miss a vital detail.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You could be increasingly troubled by vague fears and imagined spectres. Some may have a grounding in reality, but all will be largely shaped by your imagination. Such worries will be dealt with all the more easily if you admit that they are there and bring them out into the open.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Choices, choices, choices! How tired you get of having to make up your mind – and then make other people’s minds up for them as well! Unfortunately, it does seem inevitable that you must now decide between two completely different ways of putting your ambitions into action.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Travel looms. That’s not to say that you’ll be going anywhere at the moment, but if you can plan a future journey now, you’ll be doing yourself a big favour and setting yourself a target to work towards. You’ve still got your secrets, but all that will change before long.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The financial sector of your solar horoscope has been in an inspired, if dubious, situation for some years now, so it should come as no surprise to find that once again you’re heading for a monetary roller-coaster. This time you should know what to do about it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The golden rule in business is always to think first – and spend later. Your tendency at the moment is to act impulsively, taking only instant impressions into account, but at a time when there could be so much at stake, you should be a little more cautious.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

In all personal relationships the rule is to trust other people only when they’ve shown what they’re made of. This is not because anyone is out to mislead you, but because appearances are not what they seem. Your intuitive antennae should be working overtime.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The best approach to professional and organisational hassles is to be as creative as possible. This means being prepared to break with routine and insist that your own personal skills take precedence over traditional ways of doing things. But will other people listen? I hope so!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Advertising

Home is often the best refuge, a place where you can indulge your Piscean fantasies. This is how it should be today, although domestic seclusion looks set to alternate with bursts of manic socialising over the coming days. Partners still have the advantage, by the way, so do what you’re told!