Horoscope Today, December 24, 2020: Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today December 24, 2020: Check your astrological prediction here.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

Domestic plans do still seem to be occupying more of your time than perhaps they should, but with passionate relationships formed by Venus and Pluto, your response could be one of impatience and irritation! Perhaps it’s time the air was cleared.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

If you don’t make a point of being optimistic today, nobody else will. Given that this is one of those days when partners and relatives may be giving vent to negative feelings, it’s up to you to show them something more positive. Go on – do your best!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mars is the planet to watch, especially as it’s an indication of an impending burst of celestial energy. Do yourself a very big favour now and get on with practical tasks rather than being seduced into emotional cul-de-sacs by people who should know better.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You have a fair degree of control over most of what happens today so, if you wish, you can remain above the fray. Besides, you’ve had your share of anguish in the past. Keep an exceptionally close eye on your finances, by the way, or someone will be tempted to take advantage.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Your stars really are quite extraordinarily powerful, but you should realise that your emotional strength needs to be exercised with care and restraint. Follow a hunch by all means, but don’t jump to conclusions. And don’t be too hard on partners who don’t come up to scratch.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Something secret seems to be bugging you today. It may be an event that happened a long time ago, perhaps which may concern an old love. If you feel the urge to get in touch and renew an old contact, or revisit past haunts, go ahead. You deserve a break.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Your professional stars are strong, but not so strong that success is inevitable. You’ll have to do your share of bowing and scraping! Socially, partners will be eating out of your hand, but you will have to be quite exceptionally wise and mature in your responses.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

You should tread very carefully at work and understand that the so-called facts are quite irrelevant. What is very much more important is what people, especially employers, believe to be the case. Give authority figures a wide berth – especially if they’re unlikely to see reason!

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

There could be doubts over an ethical or moral matter, and it’s the spirit, rather than the letter, of the law, which should be most important. Changes in travel plans could be caused by gradually evolving romantic hopes, and you can only gain from going on a charm offensive.

CAPRICORN (Decemeber 23 – January 20)

Social costs could be high, and you can, if you wish, duck out of one particular commitment. Also, something that was lost, perhaps long ago, maybe a prized possession, possibly a relationship, may soon be recovered. There’ll be time enough for celebration later.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

You may be holding the thin line of decent and responsible behaviour against people who can see nothing beyond the gratification of their immediate feelings. You may compromise over details, but not principles. What’s more, you may set a fine example to others.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Foreign contacts, legal questions and educational schemes all play a part in your current thinking. The main theme that binds together everything you do is work, self-improvement and shared interests. That sounds like a great recipe for some healthy co-operation.

